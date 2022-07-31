What to watch on Fox Nation this August

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The dog days of summer are upon us, and so are…aliens?



Approximately two-thirds of Americans believe that intelligent life on other planets exists, while few see UFOs as a major national security threat, according to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.



But if most Americans accept the premise that the beings on Earth aren't the only intelligent life form - yet we claim not to consider the idea threatening - what exactly makes the occasional visit from aliens so intriguing, if not absolutely terrifying?



Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek embarks on a mission to find out exactly that in her new 6-part series, ‘Alien Abductions,' where she'll travel the country engaging with people and places connected to mysterious reports of alien abduction.

NASA STEPS UP HUNT FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL LIFE, WILL COMMISSION 'ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY' STUDY ON UFOs



Alien Abductions:



From the curious case of Gerry Irwin - a soldier on leave in 1959 who witnesses what he thinks is a plane crash, only to end up the subject of one of our greatest mysteries - to the Sedona Vortex, an area infamous for its record number of UFO sightings and unique magnetic forces - where Hornacek herself bears witness to a UFO sighting - the six-episode series is sure to inform, excite, and bewilder.



Fans and foes of aliens alike will find this series to be, well, out of this world.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT 'GOTAWAYS' CROSSING US-MEXICO BORDER NUMBER MORE THAN HALF A MILLION, DHS SOURCES SAY

Broken Border Crisis:



Few are foreign to the phrase ‘illegal alien’ — an expression, though perhaps stigmatized, meant to describe someone living in a country in which they are not a naturalized citizen.



The same percentage of Americans who believe in intelligent life forms on other planets also believe there's a crisis at the Southern border, according to a recent CNN poll, amid an influx of ‘gotaways’ and countless instances of criminal activity. And with more and more officials sounding the alarm on a fentanyl crisis, deeming its unmanageable flow over the border a national security threat, it's no wonder that so many Americans are concerned.



TEXAS BORDER OFFICIAL SAYS MAYORKAS IS WRONG, 'BORDER IS NOT SECURE' AS FENTANYL, CRIMINALS POUR ACROSS US



FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo will host ‘The Broken Border Crisis: Live Summit’ from the frontlines in Texas on Wednesday to hear from local leaders and residents who are impacted daily by the crisis. Fox's Lawrence Jones and Tom Homan, former acting ICE Director, will join Bartiromo for the special.



Fox Nation subscribers can live-stream the live summit at 11 a.m. on August 3.

Titanic Secrets:



Everyone's favorite villain from the 1997 film — none other than Caledon Hockley, of course – narrates this new special of titanic proportions, giving Fox Nation viewers a deep-dive into the tragic real-life story that inspired James Cameron's cinematic masterpiece.



One hundred and ten years after the unsinkable RMS Titanic did just that only four days into her maiden voyage, killing over two thousand people and qualifying as one of the deadliest peacetime maritime deaths in world history, actor Billy Zane narrates the three-part special that busts the myths that have long been held at the bottom of the sea and uncovers the truth in this century-long conspiracy.



From corrupt beginnings to what really happened that fateful night the Titanic sank, fans of the then-highest-grossing film of all time and history buffs alike will love ‘Titanic Secrets.’



CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION