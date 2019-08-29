Abby Hornacek drives Melissa Francis to work in Fox Nation's latest 'Ride to Work'

In Fox Nation's "Ride to Work," Abby Hornacek battled New York City traffic to get Fox News and Fox Business anchor Melissa Francis and her sons, Thompson and Grayson, to school on time.

Abby's asked Thompson if she was a better driver than his mom. Thompson had just the right response. "I prefer not to answer that," the middle-schooler said.

"I still don't understand why they don't teach us how to do taxes in school," Thompson asked at one point during the ride. "Why don't they teach us how to be adults instead of teaching us 'A squared + B squared = C squared?'"

Francis joked that if he were to learn about taxes, he'd be "too depressed to finish the day."

After the kids were dropped off at school, Francis detailed her morning routines and shared personal stories with Hornacek, as they headed for work.

"The best time of day, as any parent will tell you, is in the car on the way to school," explained Francis, "There are no distractions, no television, so you get to really talk to them and hear what's going on."

Francis also said she tries to set aside time to be alone with each of her three children, including weekly 'date nights'.

Asked to offer advice for working parents, Francis stressed the importance of "giving yourself a break."

"Being a working parent...means that you feel guilty all the time. If you're at work you feel guilty that you're not with your kids, and if you're with your kids you feel guilty about the thing that you left for your colleague at work or the thing you didn't get done," explained Francis.

Francis also credits Fox News for prioritizing family and she recognizes that it is not a luxury that many people are fortunate to have.

"Fox is sincerely so thoughtful about family and when I say I cannot do my show because I have a recital, they're always like of course, go," she said, "It's amazing because I know a lot of people don't have that luxury at their work."

