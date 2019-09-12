Watch: Abby Hornacek doing doughnuts at Talladega

"I don't want to leave this car that was the coolest thing I've ever done in my life," said a breathless Abby Hornacek, after stockcar driver Daniel Suarez took her along to rip some doughnuts on Alabama's iconic Talladega Superspeedway.

It's all part of the season premiere of Fox Nation's "American Arenas", where Hornacek travels to America's greatest sports arenas.

On "Fox and Friends", Hornacek said the series has something for everyone. "I think if you're a sports fan you'll love it. Kilmeade, maybe? ... If you're not a sports fan, it's very important to know sports history because it has shaped our culture, our society."

At Talledega, Hornacek spoke with the legends of NASCAR, including Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon, about the history and drama surrounding this track.

"Even though I won 5 or 6 races here, I think I crashed out in like 80 or 90% of the other races that I ran here, so you're almost always going into this event knowing it's either going to be a crash or you might go to Victory Lane, but the chances of crashing are much higher," said Gordon.

Hornacek detailed how NASCAR founder Bill France helped design the original track and how it came to be named Talladega Superspeedway.

And you can't forget about the fans.

In this season, Hornacek also visited the iconic Pebble Beach golf course and the original 'Field of Dreams' ballpark, which is still alive and well in northern Iowa 30 years after the Kevin Costner film premiered.

Hornacek spoke to the Sue Riedel, who was a volunteer for the Iowa Film Office when the movie was being made. Riedel discovered the farm and pitched the owner and Universal Pictures to have the film shot there. She also orchestrated the dramatic final scene of the film, when the headlights of hundreds of cars are seen driving to the field.

