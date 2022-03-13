Washington Post columnist freaks out over maskless crowds at SXSW: 'It’s super depressing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz blasted maskless crowds at SXSW (South by Southwest) , a conglomerate of music, art, and cultural events taking place in Austin, Texas.

Lorenz, who recently joined the Washington Post from The New York Times, said, "Seeing everyone indoors totally unmasked and crowded together at panels, events, and parties at [SXSW] makes me sad, when will things be safe for those who are high risk and vulnerable to participate in events and conferences and events?"

The SXSW rules requires attendees wear masks in some settings, particularly those that are indoors. It also mandates people to be vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test.



Lorenz went on to blast events that are "plow[ing] ahead" amid "thousands of deaths still happening," which leaves "high risk and disabled [people] still very much in harms way."

"[W]e should think [about] who gets left behind. Who is forced to miss out on networking, career advancement, and opportunities," she said.

She went on to say that "it's super depressing" to see large crowds at events where hardly anyone is masked.

"Conferences are dumb, but they’re where so much networking and career advancement can happen, when they’re only safe for some it leaves the most vulnerable [people] behind and marginalizes them further."

While at The New York Times, Lorenz appeared to call America a "trash country," was accused of defamation, and making an erroneous accusation which she later admitted was wrong.