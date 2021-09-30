Talent agent exposes New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz for defamatory article: ‘I lost my business’

The New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz has been repeatedly called out for dishonest journalism and talent agent Ariadna Jacob, a Lorenz victim, refuses to stay silent.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Jacob explained how her top-tier influencer company at influences.com was "disrupting the entertainment space" after discovering some of the largest internet stars including Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae. But after Lorenz’s "scathing" article dragged Jacob’s business through the mud, her entire life changed.

"It was devastating when Taylor Lorenz came along with the megaphone of The New York Times and decided to write a scathing article full of lies about us," she said. "And she had to know it was lies because we answered all her questions factually before she published the story."

JOEY JONES SOUNDS OFF ON NY TIMES' AMERICAN FLAG REDESIGNS: ATTACKING OUR ‘NATIONAL IDENTITY'

"I lost my business, my personal reputation and my income," she revealed. "I really pray for justice because Taylor Lorenz has a pattern of lying and destroying innocent people and manipulating young people and she needs to be held accountable."

Jacob mentioned how she legally immigrated to the United States from Mexico as a child after losing her father and her dream was always to build her own business. And for Lorenz to now strip her of that privilege, she said, is "just wrong."

"I’m here because I’m telling the truth and I don’t care what attacks come from her," she said.

The agent spilled that Lorenz had a prior conflict of interest upon writing the article, stating she had a financial partnership with United Talent Agency – Jacob’s direct business rival. Lorenz reportedly wrote a "glowing" article about UTA without disclosing their relationship which soon after resulted in the agency pulling Lorenz a book deal.

"It’s no surprise that when Taylor’s article left me blacklisted and penniless that many of my clients ended up at UTA," she said. "And there’s no recourse for someone like me, not in celebrity, to get the truth out there."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacob admitted that Lorenz continued to "attack" her even six months after the article was published, calling the agent a "literal abuser" to people in the media. According to Jacob, The New York Times continues to defend their writer’s "disgusting and sinister behavior."

"This is an abuse of power," she said. "How does Taylor Lorenz still have a job?"