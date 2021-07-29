Media watchdog group unveils billboard outside NY Times saying it buries news of attacks on Jewish people

A large billboard has been set up outside The New York Times’ headquarters that accuses the paper of "burying" news of attacks on Jewish people decades after it admitted to downplaying the Holocaust.

The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) is responsible for the billboard addressed directly to chairman and publisher A.G. Sulzberger.

"Hey, Mr. Sulzberger, The New York Times apologized for burying news about Nazi antisemitism," the billboard states. "Why are you burying the full truth about attacks on Jews today? Get back to us at CAMERA.ORG."

CAMERA executive director Andrea Levin said in a statement that the purpose of the ad is to bring awareness to "the deplorable role of the Times today in failing to cover the full facts about antisemitism and actually fueling hostility towards Jews with its incessant, false and inflammatory depictions of Israel."

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Sulzberger dynasty has ducked reporting on antisemitism," Levin said. "A.G. Sulzberger’s great grandfather, Arthur Hays Sulzberger, buried Holocaust coverage deep in the paper, obscuring its magnitude and evil."

CAMERA pointed to a series of examples, including glowing coverage of Louis Farrakhan, a 2019 cartoon and passages from the 2005 book "Buried by The Times: The Holocaust and America’s Most Important Newspaper" by Northeastern University professor Laurel Leff.

The media watchdog group also cited a 2001 Times story that admitted the paper buried news about the Holocaust as it occurred.

"The annihilation of six million Jews would not for many years become distinctively known as the Holocaust. But its essence became knowable fast enough, from ominous Nazi threats and undisputed eyewitness reports collected by American correspondents, agents and informants. Indeed, a large number of those reports appeared in The Times. But they were mostly buried inside its gray and stolid pages, never featured, analyzed or rendered truly comprehensible," the paper wrote two decades ago.

"Only six times in nearly six years did The Times's front page mention Jews as Hitler's unique target for total annihilation. Only once was their fate the subject of a lead editorial. Only twice did their rescue inspire passionate cries in the Sunday magazine," the Times added in 2001.

CAMERA expects its billboard to be seen by roughly 100,000 people per day.