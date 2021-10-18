State trooper explains why he told liberal governor to 'kiss my a--' and quit over vaccine mandate

A Washington State trooper, who was forced to step down after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, explained why he told Democrat Governor Jay Inslee to "kiss my a--" after serving the public for 22 years.

Robert LaMay joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to discuss his decision to resign, the vaccine mandate, and his concern over the future of the state.

"When we started off this program, there was several hundred that were willing to get fired," LaMay stated. "Well, then they started looking at their finances."

WASHINGTON TROOPER SIGNS OUT FOR LAST TIME, TELLS INSLEE HE CAN ‘KISS MY A--’

"They looked at what they can do and they decided to take the vaccination."

Despite this, LaMay highlighted widespread disagreement with the mandate, saying those officers likely won't be wearing the badge for long.

"The people who have taken the vaccination in the state of Washington," LaMay explained, "They really did it long enough to finish off their careers the few months or to find another job."

According to LaMay, he filed a religious exemption for the vaccine mandate, and although it was initially accepted, the department explained he would be unable to continue his current role. He was facing a potential relocation, a new job, and even a pay cut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They did accept our exemptions after some time, but then they they told us, sorry, there's no job you can do with your exemption," LaMay explained. "So they came out and told us, 'Well, we can retrain you for a different position, but there's only a few positions and you're going to have to move across the state.'"

Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a vaccine mandate this past summer, which took effect October 18, and affects all state employees. Inslee's policy is one of the strictest in the country and does not allow for frequent testing as an alternative to the shot.

"The outcry from the public has been amazing," said LaMay. "I have been reached out to and loved on by the citizens of the United States of America, it's incredible."