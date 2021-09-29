Washington state students speak out after high school moves them to 'portable classroom' for not wearing masks

Students from a public high school in Washington state joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to share their stories of being kicked out of classes for not following their school’s coronavirus mask mandate.

Dawson Harding, one of the students at Enumclaw High School in King County who was told to leave his classroom, believes the mask demands coming from administrators are "definitely a control thing."

"Like the scariest part to me about all this going on isn't even the segregation between the students," Harding said.

"It's about the control and the power trips that people in positions of authority are having right now."

Dawson’s younger brother, Ethan Harding said besides being singled out for not wearing a mask, the portable trailer he was sent to failed to provide teaching.

"They don't require learning actually in there," Dawson told host Todd Piro.

"You know, they encourage us to get on Google Classroom and log into our Chromebooks. But really, most of the time, the teacher would just talk to us, not even about education or our classes and where we were at."

Clive Pond, 17, said he doesn't believe teachers should be giving medical guidance.

"They're trying to enforce things that I think they have no right to enforce. … These teachers are not medical officials and yet they're still giving out medical advice to us as kids when their job is to teach us and their job is to help us learn and achieve academic success," he said.

The state requires masks in schools regardless of vaccination status. A spokesperson for the school district confirmed the policy to Seattle radio host Jason Rantz, saying it was "a temporary protocol" for the start of school to address those who refused to wear face coverings.

"The purpose of the protocol was to maintain the health and safety of the EHS learning community, to adhere to the mandate provided by the state of WA and was not a disciplinary action," the spokesperson said. "This protocol is similar to the isolation protocol used for students showing symptoms of illness."

