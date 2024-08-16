Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz says Biden 'war criminal' post was 'obvious meme' after claiming it was edited

The Post said its 'looking into' the liberal columnist's social media activity

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz is changing her story after initially claiming her "war criminal" post about President Biden was edited. 

Lorenz went viral on Thursday after a screenshot of an Instagram post obtained by New York Post reporter Jon Levine showed her taking a selfie at a White House event with Biden in the background with the caption that read "war criminal" along with a frowny face.

"You people will fall for any dumba-- edit someone makes," Lorenz replied to Levine on X. 

On Friday, Lorenz not only admitted it was real, she insisted it was a joke. 

WASHINGTON POST LOOKING INTO ALLEGATIONS TAYLOR LORENZ PUBLISHED INSTAGRAM POST CALLING BIDEN A ‘WAR CRIMINAL’

Taylor Lorenz

Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz is now denying that she never denied that her "war criminal" Instagram post about President Biden was real. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

"I literally never 'denied it was real,'" Lorenz told one critic on X. She told another that it was an "obvious meme."

There had been speculation online that Lorenz was making an obscure reference to musician Lucy Dacus, who called former President Obama a "war criminal" on social media last year, also with a frowny face.

WAPO REPORTER SUGGESTS WHITE HOUSE CENSOR ‘MISINFORMATION’ FROM TRUMP-MUSK INTERVIEW DURING PRESS BRIEFING

President Biden

President Biden has long been attacked by the far left over his handling of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.  (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital learned that the post was made in an Instagram story specifically using the "close friends" feature as indicated by the green star icon, meaning it was not posted publicly and could only have been seen by a select group of Instagram users of her choosing.

NPR previously reported that "four people with direct knowledge" of the post "confirmed its authenticity."

"Only about 7 people saw the actual close friends post (I have very few people on CF) and almost all are my normie non-media friends. So [I don't know] who this guy is talking about [to be honest]," Lorenz reacted to NPR's reporting.

WASHINGTON POST ADMITS IT ‘DID NOT PROVIDE ADEQUATE CONTEXT’ ON FRONT PAGE ISRAEL-HEZBOLLAH ESCALATION STORY

Taylor Lorenz

Lorenz has a long history of generating controversy in her reporting and on social media. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TheRetaility.com)

A spokesperson for The Washington Post previously told Fox News Digital, "We're aware of the alleged social media post and are looking into it" and has not commented further.  

Lorenz did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Biden has been repeatedly attacked by the far-left for his handling of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, with many deriding him as "Genocide Joe" for continuing to provide military aid to the Jewish State following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Lorenz, known for her far-left opinions, is a fierce critic of Israel.

Lorenz has a long history of sparking controversy on social media, as well as in her reporting tactics.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.