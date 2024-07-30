Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington Post admits it ‘did not provide adequate context’ on front page Israel-Hezbollah escalation story

‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ paper was scolded for painting Israel as aggressor

Brian Flood By Brian Flood , Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
The Washington Post admitted it "did not provide adequate context" to a widely criticized front page that portrayed Israel as the aggressor against the Hezbollah terror group

Hezbollah launched its deadliest assault against Israel since the Oct. 7 attack in the northern town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday, resulting in at least 12 dead and dozens injured, all of them children and teens who were playing on a soccer field. 

The "Democracy Dies in Darkness" paper published an editor’s note on Tuesday after facing intense backlash when Monday’s front page featured a large image of Israelis mourning the death of 11-year-old Alma Ayman Fakhr al-Din with the headline "Israel Hits Targets In Lebanon." 

WASHINGTON POST BLASTED FOR DISTORTING ISRAEL-HEZBOLLAH ESCALATION ON FRONT PAGE

The Washington Posts editors note

The Washington Post admitted it "did not provide adequate context" to a widely criticized front page that portrayed Israel as the aggressor against the Hezbollah terror group.  ((Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images), (Screenshot/WashingtonPost))

The headline, which prompted widespread backlash with everyone from Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., to Israel Defense Forces, was referring to Israel's retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah that occurred Sunday. 

"The front-page image of today’s Washington Post is that of a child murdered by Hezbollah. Yet the front-page headline—'Israel Hits Targets In Lebanon'—portrays Israel, not Hezbollah, as the aggressor," Rep. Torres reacted on social media.

"You can see grieving family members burying children murdered by Hezbollah in the Madjal Shams massacre," the IDF wrote on X. "If by chance you understood anything else from their headline, you might not be the problem."

ISRAEL SET TO COUNTER HEZBOLLAH FOLLOWING TERROR ATTACK: ‘RESPONSE WILL BE SWIFT, HARSH AND PAINFUL’

Washington Post front page slammed

The Washington Post used an image of an Israeli victim from Saturday's Hezbollah attack with the headline "Israel hits targets in Lebanon."  (Screenshot/The Washington Post)

The paper published an editor’s note on Tuesday admitting its critics were on to something. 

"The headline and subheadline that accompanied a July 29 Page One photo and article about Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon did not provide adequate context. The headlines should have noted that the Israeli strikes were a response to a rocket strike from Lebanon that killed 12 teenagers and children in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. The photo depicted mourning for one of those victims, as the caption noted," Post editors wrote. 

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 