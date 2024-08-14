Washington Post looking into allegations Taylor Lorenz published Instagram post calling Biden a 'war criminal'

The Washington Post is looking into a social media post allegedly made by high-profile columnist Taylor Lorenz calling President Biden a "war criminal."

In a screenshot obtained by New York Post's Jonathan Levine, a masked Lorenz is seen taking a selfie at Wednesday's White House Creator Economy Conference, with Biden speaking to a group of online influencers behind her.

"War criminal," the image is captioned with a frowny face.

Fox News Digital has learned that the post was allegedly made in an Instagram story specifically using the "close friends" feature as indicated by the green star icon, meaning it was not posted publicly and could only have been seen by a select group of Instagram users of her choosing.

Lorenz denied the post's authenticity, replying to Levine, "You people will fall for any dumba-- edit someone makes."

Levine, however, expressed skepticism of her denial.

"She's denying it's real, but she has a long history of lying about things like this — and it came to me from someone reliable. So take it as you will," Levine wrote on X.

While that specific post was allegedly kept private, Lorenz repeatedly updated her Instagram story with videos taken from the White House conference that were publicly available.

Lorenz posted the same photo of herself hours later along with video she had taken from the event, but without the "war criminal" caption for Biden.

A spokesperson for The Washington Post told Fox News Digital, "We're aware of the alleged social media post and are looking into it."

One user on Blue Sky, a little-used social media alternative to X, wondered if Lorenz, or whoever sent the post, was making an obscure reference to singer Lucy Dacus, who called former President Obama a "war criminal" last year, also with a frowny face.

Lorenz did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Biden has been repeatedly attacked by the far-left for his handling of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, with many deriding him as "Genocide Joe" for continuing to provide military aid to the Jewish State following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Lorenz, known for her far-left opinions, is a fierce critic of Israel.

Lorenz has a long history of sparking controversy on social media, as well as in her reporting tactics.