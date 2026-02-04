Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post tells employees to stay home as paper expected to announce widespread layoffs

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published | Updated
Ex-Washington Post fact checker hits absentee owner Jeff Bezos

Former Washington Post face checker Glenn Kessler spoke with Fox News Digital about the papers "absentee owner" Jeff Bezos and the challenges the news outlet faces.

The Washington Post is instructing employees to stay home on Wednesday and attend a Zoom webinar ahead of widely expected layoffs. 

"We will be announcing significant actions across the company today. We are asking everyone to stay home this morning for a Zoom webinar at 8:30 a.m. ET to share details. We will be sending a detailed invite later this morning. Please make every effort to join," executive editor Matt Murray and human resources chief Wayne Connell wrote. 

Washington Post staffers have been aggressively tweeting at billionaire owner Jeff Bezos, urging him to save the paper. 

The paper's sports section is expected to be decimated in the cuts. Fox News Digital reported last week the company could see around 300 employees laid off.

This is a developing story, more to come… 

