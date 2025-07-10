Washington Post CEO urges staffers who don't 'feel aligned' with paper's new direction to take buyout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post publisher and CEO Will Lewis is urging staffers who don't "feel aligned" with the paper's new direction to take a buyout and leave.

In a memo sent to staff Wednesday, Lewis touted the Post's "reinvention journey" it has taken in recent months, including its "reimagining" of its opinion pages that "champion American values" among other company initiatives.

"The moment demands that we continue to rethink all aspects of our organization and business to maximize our impact," Lewis wrote in the memo obtained by Fox News Digital. "If we want to reconnect with our audience and continue to defend democracy, more changes at The Post will be necessary. And to succeed, we need to be united as a team with a strong belief and passion in where we are heading."

"I understand and respect, however, that our chosen path is not for everyone," he continued. "That’s exactly why we introduced the voluntary separation program. As we continue in this new direction, I want to ask those who do not feel aligned with the company’s plan to reflect on that. The VSP is designed to support you in making this decision, give you the ability to weigh your options thoughtfully and with less concern about financial consequences. And if you think that it’s time to move on to a new chapter, the VSP helps you take that next step with more security."

LONGTIME WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST QUITS PAPER, SLAMS GROWING EDITORIAL CONSTRAINTS UNDER BEZOS

"Regardless of what you decide, I want to thank all of you for everything you have done for this organization. If you choose to move away from The Post, thank you for all your contributions, and I truly wish you the best of luck. If you believe in our next chapter, I’m excited for the work ahead of us," Lewis concluded the memo.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lewis' memo came less than two months after the paper launched its latest buyout program specifically targeting veteran staffers that would conclude at the end of July.

WASHINGTON POST EDITOR ON LEAVE AFTER DOJ CHARGES HIM WITH POSSESSING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

According to a VSP document previously viewed by Fox News Digital, nine months of base pay would be given to staffers employed for 10-15 years, 12 months of base pay for 15-20-year veterans, 15 months of base pay for 20-25-year veterans and 18 months for anyone who has worked at the Post for more than 25 years. All of them would also receive 12 months of pay credit in their Separate Retirement Account (SRA).

The Post has suffered a dramatic decline in subscriptions, which was further fueled by multiple boycott campaigns against the "Democracy Dies in Darkness" paper over decisions made by its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos.

JEFF BEZOS' TENURE AS WASHINGTON POST OWNER IN SPOTLIGHT AS PAPER GRAPPLES WITH LOW MORALE, STAFFER EXODUS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first was in October when Bezos halted the paper's endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris just days before the November election. The second was in February when Bezos announced his directive for the Post's editorial pages to promote "personal liberties and free markets" and vowed not to publish pieces opposing those principles.

Both instances sparked a mass exodus of paid subscribers and several resignations, including opinion editor David Shipley, who opposed Bezos' new policy. Last month, the Post tapped Adam O'Neal, formerly of The Economist and The Wall Street Journal, to lead the opinion pages.