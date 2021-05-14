Washington Post spends week trashing Trump's Abraham Accords as Israel-Gaza conflict escalates

The Washington Post spent the entire week knocking the Abraham Accords that were struck under former President Trump as tensions continue to rise between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

In the final months of 2020, the Trump administration brokered a historic peace agreement between Israel and several Arab nations that paved the way for normalized relations. The nations that struck deals with the Jewish State include the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

While the Abraham Accords had been regarded as one of Trump's greatest foreign policy achievements, the Washington Post appeared gitty in trashing the peace deal as violence erupted between Israel and Gaza.

On Tuesday, columnist Ishaan Tharoor wrote a piece titled, "The Abraham Accords have already become a Middle East afterthought."

CNN AVOIDS ISRAEL-HAMAS CONFLICT DURING PRIMETIME, SPENDS OVER 90 MINUTES ON LIZ CHENEY

Last September, President Donald Trump was exultant… Now, with Trump gone and Netanyahu only barely clinging to power, regional politics may already be pivoting away from the Abraham Accords," Tharoor said. "For all the happy optics of Emiratis vacationing in Tel Aviv and Israelis partying in Dubai, no new countries have joined on since the initial flurry under Trump. While the Biden administration welcomed healthier relations between Israel and the Arab world, it’s unclear how much it intends to build on Trump’s major foreign policy initiative."

After highlighting UAE and Bahrain expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, Tharoor quoted Vali Nasr of the international studies school at Johns Hopkins University, who said "Israel’s entire strategy with Abraham Accords was based on the argument that the Palestinian issue was no longer relevant. Now thanks to a series of Israeli mistakes it is back in force."

Post columnist Max Boot went even further with his column on Wednesday, "So much for the Abraham Accords. Trump made things worse in the Middle East."

"On Sept. 15, 2020, President Donald Trump trumpeted his proudest — and virtually sole — foreign policy achievement: the signing of the Abraham Accords opening formal ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain," Boot began. "Fast forward eight months, and that boast appears even more risible now than it did at the time. The clashes in recent days between Israelis and Palestinians make clear that there is no "peace" and no "new Middle East." It remains the same blood-soaked mess as ever. The Abraham Accords were nice, but they did nothing to resolve underlying conflicts in Yemen, Syria, Libya — or the West Bank and the Gaza Strip."

MEGHAN MCCAIN HITS BIDEN'S APPROACH TO MIDDLE EAST VIOLENCE: SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL SOUNDS LIKE ‘JUST WORDS’

Boot suggested that Trump is responsible for the current violence after he "encouraged" what the columnist described was Israel's "land grab in East Jerusalem and the West Bank" and "made the problem worse by seeming to recognize Israeli sovereignty over all of Jerusalem when he moved the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv."

"Faced with this never-ending conflict, the best that the Biden administration can do is to try to lower the temperature and broker a cease-fire," Boot continued. "The odds of successful peace talks remain remote. But at least President Biden won’t exacerbate the conflict as Trump did while foolishly patting himself on the back for bringing peace to the region."

Fellow Post columnist David Ignatius took shots at the Abraham Accords in his column on Thursday, writing the peace deals were "good for the Middle East. But as a solution to the Palestinian problem, they failed utterly."

"The Palestinians might have lost disastrously at the bargaining table, often through their own mistakes, but they weren’t going to ratify defeat and give up their sole remaining asset, which was their defiant sense of dignity," Ignatius explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, the Post ran a report with a similar theme to Tharoor's column with the headline, "As Arab world rallies around Palestinians and bloodshed mounts, Trump-era peace deals fade from view."

"The bloodshed has prompted fresh doubts about the dividends of the diplomatic agreements signed by the UAE and others, known as the Abraham Accords, and raised questions about whether other Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia will strike similar deals with Israel," the Post wrote. "Proponents of the accords promised they would usher in a new era of peace for the Middle East. Instead, the region in recent days has been riven by protests, as well as an outpouring of revulsion over social media, at the spiraling Palestinian death toll, images of Israel storming the revered al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and Israeli warplanes leveling apartment blocks in Gaza."