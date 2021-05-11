CNN avoids Israel-Hamas conflict during primetime, spends over 90 minutes on Liz Cheney

CNN's most-watched programs have now gone two days without mentioning the escalating conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas as hundreds of rockets have been shot across the Israel-Gaza border over the past several days.

Tensions between Israel and Palestinians have boiled over into violence with Hamas launching rockets over the skies of major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, which were largely blocked by the Iron Dome defensive system, but the death toll continues to rise on both sides of the border.

However, the biggest international news story was not urgent enough to receive any mention on "Anderson Cooper 360," "Cuomo Prime Time" or "CNN Tonight," according to Grabien transcripts.

Instead, all three anchors spent at least half of their hour-long programs showering the "profile in courage" that is Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who made a speech on the House floor on the eve of her expected removal from GOP leadership.

Collectively, they spent over 90 minutes Tuesday night on the Cheney obsession and zero minutes on Israel.

This isn't the only news story that CNN's biggest stars have avoided this week. Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo, and Don Lemon have skipped the latest scandal plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, brother of the "Cuomo Prime Time" host.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the New York Attorney General's investigation has expanded to include allegations that the Cuomo administration was threatening to withhold the coronavirus vaccine from various counties if the governor didn't receive their support amid calls for his resignation.

CNN's primetime anchors also ignored the WSJ's explosive report on the high-profile divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates, which claimed that Melinda Gates had ongoing concerns about her husband's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as early as 2013.

While many major stories fall by the wayside during the primetime lineup, CNN's over-the-top coverage of Cheney is confirming the speculation of critics that the liberal network needs the GOP drama on Capitol Hill to fill its airwaves in hopes of fueling a "Republican civil war."

As the conservative Ruthless podcast pointed out, CNN's ratings took a nosedive since President Trump left office and the network is desperate to salvage its viewership hoping that magnifying GOP infighting will stop the freefall.

Over the past several weeks, CNN's primetime anchors struggle to reach over 1 million viewers as Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon often fall short and Chris Cuomo barely surpasses a seven-digit audience.