Democratic pollster: Potential overturn of Roe v Wade means that 'theocracy' is 'also on the ballot'

During MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" Friday night, Democratic pollster and strategist Fernand Amandi urged Democratic voters to understand that if Roe v Wade is dismantled later this year, "theocracy" is on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections.

"The ReidOut" substitute host Jason Johnson began the segment by prompting Amandi on whether the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion portending the end of Roe v Wade would help Democrats in the polls.

"Where do we need to look, because there’s just polling out now, that’s just broke this week, where would we need to look in polling across the country to think or to realize that that ruling is actually gonna help Democrats? Or does it not really end up having that much of an impact on critical Senate races in Wisconsin and Florida and Pennsylvania?" he asked.

"We in the research community are all looking at the generic congressional ballot, and obviously the state horse races where the Senate races are taking place, but in the generic congressional, which right now is not looking great for the Democrats," Amandi continued.

"If we see movement there and significant movement, I’m talking three, four, five points, that will start to indicate they may have overstepped their boundaries," he added, speaking of potential polling in the wake of the leak.

Moving on from the polls, Amandi then urged voters to wake up to the stakes of the upcoming midterm elections, especially considering the potential end of Roe v Wade.

"But Jason, let me tell you and America one of the great concerns about this revelation this week. For 50 years, since Roe v Wade was made law, they’ve been working for this moment to undo this," he said.

He continued, "But at the same time for 50 years, they have been warned, if you do this step you will incite the women of the United States to come after you en masse and you will never hold office again."

Amandi then gave his stark warning. "And that is why right now, it is so fundamentally important, democracy is no longer on the ballot anymore for 2022. It’s now theocracy that’s also on the ballot."

The pollster then sounded the alarm about what would happen to Americans if Republicans made gains in Congress in the upcoming elections.

"If they win the majority of any control of Congress, any house of Congress, they are going to use that as a mandate to say all of the protections that have happened the last 50 years, we’ve been now told by the American people, you can undo those," Amandi declared.

