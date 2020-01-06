Washington Post reporter slammed for sharing mock-comparison of Soleimani funeral, Trump inaugural crowds

A Washington Post reporter faced criticism Monday for sharing a tweet that jokingly compared the turnouts of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani's funeral and President Trump's inauguration.

At least one million people reportedly gathered in Iran's capital city of Tehran following Solemani's death last week after a U.S. airstrike at an airport in Baghdad. One Twitter user posted an aerial image of the funeral and juxtaposed it with a picture from Trump's 2017 inauguration along the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Chatham House Middle East-North Africa senior research fellow Sanam Vakil shared the joint image, writing, "Hard to resist not retweeting this."

That tweet, however, was retweeted by Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan, who according to her professional bio has covered "the Pentagon, military issues and national security."

Her retweet drew scrutiny from critics on social media.

"A wapo natsec columnist RTing this is why media employers will soon be forced to stop all of you from tweeting anything that’s not a link to your own edited and curated work," Commentary associate editor Noah Rothman reacted with a screenshot of Ryan's retweet. "A despotic regime that made documented efforts to cajole and coerce its people to mourn publicly vs a free people being free =/= owning Trump."

"This is the sort of insight into a writer’s broken brain thinking that you wouldn’t be able to get from reading a dozen of their articles," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy wrote.

"This is just as bad as, if not worse than, Missy Ryan's colleague, Rachel Bade, tweeting out a photo that looked like they were celebrating Trump's impeachment with the caption, 'Merry Impeachmas!'" conservative commentator Siraj Hashmi tweeted.

Hashmi's tweet was in reference to a recent incident involving several Washington Post journalists appearing to have celebrated President Trump's impeachment last month following the House of Representatives passing two articles Bade, the reporter who shared a tweet wishing everyone "Merry Impeachmas," clarified she and her colleagues merely were celebrating the holidays.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.