Washington Post issues correction after stealth-edit scrubbed false claim from Taylor Lorenz report

The Washington Post issued a lengthy correction to its report from its "internet culture" columnist Taylor Lorenz, which was previously stealth-edited.

Lorenz wrote an article Thursday about how content creators were the real winners of the explosive Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation lawsuit that concluded this week due to larger followings and spikes in revenue during the six-week trial.

Her article cited two YouTube personalities, "LegalBytes" host Alyte Mazeika and an anonymous user named ThatUmbrellaGuy.

Lorenz alleged that according to Business Insider, Mazeika "earned $5,000 in one week by pivoting the content on her YouTube channel to nonstop trial coverage and analysis."

She also claimed that ThatUmbrellaGuy "earned up to $80,000 last month, according to an estimate by social analytics firm Social Blade."

Included in the paragraph was a parenthetical statement reading, "Mazeika and ThatUmbrellaGuy did not respond to requests for comment."

But both Mazeika and ThatUmbrellaGuy refuted the statement, saying Lorenz never reached out to them prior to publication of her story.

YOUTUBERS SAY WAPO'S TAYLOR LORENZ FALSELY CLAIMED SHE REACHED OUT FOR COMMENT IN STORY ABOUT DEPP-HEARD TRIAL

Lorenz also made an erroneous statement about Depp's representative Adam Waldman, but while a note at the bottom of the report acknowledged her story was "updated to clarify comments made during Waldman's testimony," the claim that Lorenz had reached out to the YouTubers for comment was scrubbed without any acknowledgment of the change.

After Fox News previously reached out for comment and published its story about the stealth-edit, the Post issued a correction at the bottom of Lorenz's report.

WASHINGTON POST'S TAYLOR LORENZ DOXXES LIBS OF TIKTOK DAYS AFTER DECRYING ONLINE HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

"A previous version of this story inaccurately attributed to Adam Waldman a quote describing how he contacted some Internet influencers. That quote has been removed," the Post wrote. "The story has also been amended to note The Post’s attempts to reach Alyte Mazeika and ThatUmbrellaGuy for comment. Previous versions omitted or inaccurately described these attempts."

The correction, however, did not address the effort to stealth-edit Lorenz's story.

When asked specifically whether Lorenz herself or an editor made the stealth-edit, a spokesperson for the Post replied, "That’s not something we’d discuss on the record."

Lorenz was quick to dismiss the uproar on social media, tweeting, "I’m sure the right wing media and cable news world is spinning something up."

On Thursday, both YouTubers lashed out at Lorenz's report.

"Um. This says I didn't respond to requests to comment? I know I've gotten a lot of emails over the past two months, but I've just double checked for your name, @TaylorLorenz, and I see no email from you," Mazeika called out the Post columnist. "Also, I didn't suddenly pivot. I started covering this before trial began."

Mazeika accused Lorenz of mischaracterizing Business Insider's coverage of her, which she too thought was "unfair." She later provided an update claiming Lorenz reached out to her for comment "after the piece was already published and I had to call it out."

"This is so dumb," Mazeika wrote.

KELLYANNE CONWAY TORCHES TAYLOR LORENZ ON ‘THE VIEW’: THIS ‘PETER PAN’ WAS OBSESSED WITH MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER

Lorenz appeared to acknowledge Mazeika's public complaint, tweeting, "Thanks for replying!" and that she "would love to incorporate your comments!"

ThatUmbrellaGuy similarly slammed the paper.

"The Washington Post LIED and DID NOT contact me before including me in their story on Johnny Depp, despite reporting they did so," the YouTuber tweeted, sharing time stamps of his tweet calling out the article and Lorenz's email to him apparently sent minutes later.

He later continued, "The Washington Post also FLAGRANTLY misrepresented my earnings report and needs to correct it. Social Blade says I made between $4.9k and $79.1k. They ADDED TO the highest estimate, overreporting for dramatic effect."

ThatUmbrellaGuy issued a statement following Fox News' first report, tweeting in-part, "Taylor Lorenz wrote an obvious smear piece conflating Depp support with financial gain. She flagrantly ignored the fact I've covered this case for [a] year while mischaracterizing what Adam Waldman said during the Depp trial. She got the factual items about their relationship wrong as well. Crazier, she lied about contacting me in The Washington Post and tried covering this up AFTER I called it out publicly."

Fox News reached out to both ThatUmbrellaGuy and Mazeika for comment.

Lorenz has long been criticized for her journalism ethics. In 2020, she repeatedly publicized the 15-year-old daughter of Trump aide Kellyanne Conway for the teen's outspoken TikTok posts and allegedly reached out directly to the minor without her parents' permission.

Conway recently torched Lorenz for obsessing over her daughter, referring to her as "Peter Pan."

In 2021, Lorenz falsely accused business tech entrepreneur Marc Andreessen of "using the r-slur," which she admitted was an error.

In April, she doxxed the identity of popular Twitter personality Libs of Tik Tok just days after she decried the online harassment of women.

Lorenz was ridiculed for her report in May alleging Nina Jankowicz, who was set to be the executive director of the Biden administration's so-called "Disinformation Governance Board," was the "victim" of "right-wing attacks" as the Department of Homeland Security was putting a pause on the initiative following weeks of backlash.

She was also forced to walk back a claim she was being "relentlessly" harassed by a so-called "Drudge Report editor," later claiming it was a "joke" and found it "hilarious" that someone believed she could be harmed by the Drudge Report.