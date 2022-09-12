Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to send busses of migrants up to the nation’s capital.

The board noted Friday that Bowser, a democrat, has been challenged in recent months to back up her "inspiring words" on the city’s stance on migrants, and now, "better late than never," has unlocked millions in city funds through an emergency declaration.

According to the board, the "slow moving crisis" had been created by Republican Govs. Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, failing to mention how the federal government or the Biden administration may have factored into the situation.

However, the board did criticize Bowser’s response to the governors’ "politically effective" maneuver. Bowser, for her part, has previously claimed that mayors are "not responsible for a broken immigration system."

"That’s not really right. In fact, state and local officials nationwide must accommodate a flow of migrants — in schools, shelters, streets — impelled to seek refuge in the United States by terrible conditions in their countries and the relative security and availability of jobs in this one," the board wrote.

Furthermore, the editorial called Bowser’s recent allocation of city funds to provide for the flow of migrants a "smart move," but knocked her for having "dawdled" up until this point. The board also called out the mayor for hoping the federal government would solve her problems, and left overwhelmed nonprofit groups to deal with the migrants. The board then called on Bowser to cultivate a long-term plan regardless of whether the federal government reimburses the city.

"Ms. Bowser didn’t directly ask for this problem. Nonetheless, it’s hers to solve," the editorial concluded.

Bowser has twice now requested that the National Guard be activated to assist with thousands of migrants arriving in the nation’s capital. Both requests have been denied by the Pentagon.

Last week, Bowser's office announced an emergency declaration, which will set aside funding to accommodate migrants as well as create the Office of Migrant Services (OMS). The OMS will be tasked with providing temporary accommodations, urgent medical needs, transportation and other services for migrants.

"We’re putting in place a framework that would allow us to have a coordinated response with our partners," Bowser said Thursday. "This will include a program to meet all buses, and given that most people will move on, our primary focus is to make sure we have a humane, efficient, welcome process that will allow people to move on to their final destination."

Abbott has sent dozens of busses filled with border-crossers to Washington, D.C., and New York City in recent months.

Abbott argues that border towns in Texas are overwhelmed, and those in power in the liberal-run cities should face the realities of the border crisis.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.