Washington Post editorial board defends Trump's White House ballroom construction project

The Washington Post editorial board defended President Donald Trump's ballroom construction on Sunday and argued that the next Democratic president would be happy to have the ballroom.

"In classic Trump fashion, the president is pursuing a reasonable idea in the most jarring manner possible. Privately, many alumni of the Biden and Obama White Houses acknowledge the long-overdue need for an event space like what Trump is creating. It is absurd that tents need to be erected on the South Lawn for state dinners, and VIPs are forced to use porta-potties," the editorial board wrote.

Construction crews began demolition of the East Wing of the White House on Monday, which angered top Democrats and liberal media figures.

"The State Dining Room seats 140. The East Room seats about 200. Trump says the ballroom at the center of his 90,000-square-foot addition will accommodate 999 guests. The next Democratic president will be happy to have this," the editorial board continued.

HILLARY CLINTON FIRES UP VOTERS AGAINST TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION: 'NOT HIS HOUSE'

Figures, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Chelsea Clinton; and CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert accused Trump of dishonoring the White House after his construction crews bulldozed part of the East Wing of the building on Monday.

"The people’s house is basically being sold to the highest bidder," Jean-Pierre said on ABC’s "The View" on Tuesday. "It is corruption at its core."

The editors argued that the White House didn't need to jump through bureaucratic hoops for construction.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., argued that any Democrat running for president in 2028, needs to vow to destroy the ballroom on day one.

TRUMP CELEBRATES WHITE HOUSE DEMOLITION AS NEW BALLROOM RISES: ‘MUSIC TO MY EARS’

"Prominent Democrats have become vocal this year in calling out their party’s lawyerly obsession with process, which combined with a not in my backyard (NIMBY) mentality, has prevented a place such as California from building a high-speed rail project that its voters approved by referendum in 2008," the editors said.

The Washington Post also said that the project likely wouldn't have gotten done if Trump had gone through the traditional process.

"The blueprints would have faced death by a thousand papercuts," they wrote.

The editors also argued that the White House needed to evolve with the times.

"The White House cannot simply be a museum to the past. Like America, it must evolve with the times to maintain its greatness. Strong leaders reject calcification. In that way, Trump’s undertaking is a shot across the bow at NIMBYs everywhere," the editors wrote.

