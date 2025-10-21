Hillary Clinton fires up voters against Trump's White House ballroom construction: 'Not his house''

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently made it known she is no fan of President Donald Trump's project to construct a ballroom at the White House in an appeal to voters, telling them that 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is their "house."

"It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it," Clinton wrote on X Tuesday morning.

The social media post included a screenshot of The Washington Post's report, "White House begins demolishing East Wing Facade to build Trump's ballroom," accompanied by a photo of a demolition crew.

"President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again, including his historic beautification of the White House, at no taxpayer expense," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital when asked about Clinton's post and other Democrats criticizing the ballroom construction. "These long-needed upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the People’s House."

Trump announced Monday that construction had begun on the ballroom, following months of the president floating the planned project to modernize the White House. The project does not cost taxpayers and is privately funded, the White House reported.

"I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom," Trump said on Truth Social. "Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!"

"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!" he continued. "The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!"

The privately-funded project will cost an estimated $200 million, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the media in July. The 90,000-square-foot ballroom will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests, according to the White House.

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," Leavitt said back in July, adding the new ballroom will be "a much needed and exquisite addition."

Other Democrats have also slammed the construction project, including New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim calling it "disgusting."

"I wanted to share this photo of my family standing by a historic part of the White House that was just torn down today by Trump. We didn’t need a billionaire-funded ballroom to celebrate America. Disgusting what Trump is doing," Kim posted to X on Monday.

"Oh you're trying to say the cost of living is skyrocketing? Donald Trump can't hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom," Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted to X on Monday.

"Republican math. Can afford: Trump ballroom, $40 Billion Argentina bailout, massive tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires Can’t afford: health care for Americans, SNAP for struggling Americans, tax relief for middle class families," Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta posted to X.

The ballroom construction follows Trump installing two massive 88-foot-tall American flags on either side of the White House this summer in a patriotic endeavor that did not cost U.S. taxpayers a cent, as well as an overhaul to the White House Rose Garden.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this article.