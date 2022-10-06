New York Times columnist calls Herschel Walker's son a 'nasty piece of work'

New York Times columnist Charles Blow penned a Wednesday column calling Christian Walker, son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, a "nasty piece of work."

The column, titled "Herschel Walker’s Son Is No Hero," lambasted the 23-year-old Walker and argued that he should not be held in high regard by the public.

"This week, Herschel Walker’s 23-year-old son, Christian Walker, took a starring role in the elder Walker’s Georgia Senate campaign — to burn it to the ground," Blow wrote.

Blow described football legend Herschel Walker as "the anti-Colin Kaepernick" and insulted his intelligence.

"A Black football player who wouldn’t resist but acquiesce, one who wouldn’t campaign for Black lives but against them, one who wasn’t articulate and principled but unintelligible and fraudulent," he wrote. "Herschel helped give cover for Trump’s racism in the heat of his re-election bid, so Trump rewarded him by supporting him for Senate."

Earlier this week, a report alleged that in 2009, Herschel Walker pushed for a former girlfriend to get an abortion after she became pregnant while they were dating. The Daily Beast report also said he reimbursed her $700 for the procedure, with the former girlfriend claiming she has a bank receipt and a "get well" card from Walker. Walker denied the report in an interview on Fox News.

"It is a flat-out lie, and now you know how important this seat is," Walker said on Fox News’ "Hannity" on Monday night.

Shortly after the report, Herschel's son Christian blasted his father on social media.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian Walker tweeted. "You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

Christian Walker continued to comment on the matter by accusing his father of lying and living a "life of destroying other people's lives."

Blow said Christian Walker, who is gay, appears to be "angry" and "hurt," but offered little sympathy to him.

"Of course, Christian is a complicated character, and that’s being charitable. More accurately, he’s come across as a nasty piece of work," he said.

"As someone who is Black and queer, allow me to borrow from that vernacular, and say in a tone dripping with disdain: ‘Child, please,’" the Times' columnist continued. "Christian says he could have stopped Herschel’s campaign from the beginning. But he didn’t. And neither was he passively disengaged. He was an active participant in the fraud. He knew when his father launched his campaign whatever Herschel had put him and his mom through, and he still actively supported him on social media and even sold campaign merchandise."

"He’s not opposed to lying, he’s just opposed to lying that personally affects him," Blow wrote. "If Christian was truly offended by lies, he would have rejected Uncle Don long before he rejected his own father."

Blow is vocal in his dislike of conservatives. In a recent column, he called Republicans "America's problem" and a "threat to our democracy." He also argued during the Black Lives Matter riots that George Washington's statues should be taken down, and that the U.S. will "collapse" if former President Donald Trump is not prosecuted by President Biden's Department of Justice.