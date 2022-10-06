Kanye West attacked as ‘racist hatemonger’ by MSNBC blogger for ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt

MSNBC blogger Ja’han Jones attacked Kanye West as a "racist hatemonger" Thursday in the wake of the rapper making waves for wearing a shirt that read "White Lives Matter."

West, now legally known as Ye, wore the controversial shirt with conservative commentator Candace Owens at a Paris fashion show for his brand Yeezy on Monday and has endured heavy criticism from the left ever since.

"The artist formerly known as Kanye West seems to be seeking out a legacy as a racist hatemonger. Let him have it," Jones wrote in an opinion piece in The ReidOut Blog.

"I have too much self-esteem to idolize Ye because I do not respect him creatively or intellectually," he said. "I’ve come to recognize he upholds his facade of brilliance in what seems to be an effort to mask his own self-hate and self-loathing."

"Ye's most recent controversy, involving his donning of a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at a recent fashion show, has shown that in abundance," Jones added.

"Ye's legacy of racist hatemongering will deservedly eclipse his legacy as an artist," he wrote, also remarking on "his derision toward Black people."

As evidence, Jones compared the rapper to former President Trump, claiming that West's recent insult of a fashion editor's outfit after she didn't like his shirt was him "siccing a swarm of hateful social media followers on a Black woman." Jones wrote, "Trump has used this tactic against several Black women," including election workers in Georgia.

Jones seemed to compose a list of petty offenses West had committed throughout his public life, ranging from having "shown an obsession with purported preppiness — Abercrombie shirts and all" to being "far from brilliant or brave" for saying "George Bush doesn’t care about Black people" after Hurricane Katrina.

Jones also racialized an exchange of insults between the Black rapper and his multiracial ex Amber Rose when he was still married to Kim Kardashian as West talking "about having to clean himself obsessively after leaving his Black ex-girlfriend for his white wife."

The last accusation in the list appeared to be a hyperbolic shot at Trump and the Republican Party.

"He joined a fascist political movement led by a man whose party wants to suppress Black votes," Jones wrote.

Continuing his theme of West being a traitor to his race, the blogger said, "I don’t weep for Ye, and my ancestors don’t either. They knew what I know: Some Black people would sell them upstream for a quick buck."

After bashing Ye's creative ability and saying "all he has is hate and outrage," Jones theorized a grim end for the world-famous rapper.

"[H]is actions have earned him the destiny he truly deserves: one in which everyone who loves him either does so in silence or is forced to suffer the exhaustion of mining through his deluded thoughts in search of gems — brilliance — they likely won't find again," he concluded.