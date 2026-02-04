Washington Post closes sports department as part of sweeping layoffs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post announced widely expected, significant layoffs on Wednesday, with entire departments being shuttered in what the company is calling a "significant restructuring."

On a webinar with Post employees who were asked to stay home, executive editor Matt Murray announced a significant headcount reduction. The Post is shuttering the sports desk in its current form, dialing back its international footprint, making Metro more "nimble and focused" and eliminating Books. A third of the company has been affected, Fox News Digital has learned.

Impacted employees will receive an email about their fate.

"The Washington Post is taking a number of difficult but decisive actions today for our future, in what amounts to a significant restructuring across the company. These steps are designed to strengthen our footing and sharpen our focus on delivering the distinctive journalism that sets The Post apart and, most importantly, engages our customers," a Washington Post spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Going forward, the Washington Post will cover sports simply as a "cultural phenomenon."

Staffers are "in shock," despite knowing layoffs were expected for weeks.

"This is the end of the institution. They’ve lost the trust of the newsroom. Anyone who wasn’t laid off today will be looking for a new job," a Washington Post insider told Fox News Digital.

Washington Post staffers have been aggressively tweeting at billionaire owner Jeff Bezos, urging him to save the paper. A Washington Post insider pointed out that staffers were "leaving on their own accord," even before the cuts were formally announced, citing three who fled to the Post's top rival, The New York Times.

As the webinar wrapped, The Washington Post Guild took to social media to announce a #SaveThePost rally that will take place on Thursday.

"These layoffs are not inevitable," the Guild said. "A newsroom cannot be hollowed out without consequences for its credibility, reach and its future."

After recent huge losses, Post leadership has been working for the past two years to get its financials in order with a goal of breaking even by the end of 2026. The headcount reduction is seen as a critical part of that plan.

This is a developing story, more to come…