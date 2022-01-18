Will Cain blasts Warriors co-owner for dismissing mistreatment of Uyghurs: China is 'lining his pockets'

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain called out the Golden State Warriors co-owner for dismissing concerns about the human rights abuses against the Muslim-minority Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang Province. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Cain said the Silicon Valley billionaire profits from business relationships with Beijing, yet refuses to speak out against human rights violations.

CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA, WARRIORS PART-OWNER AND VENTURE CAPITALIST, DISMISSES UYGHUR MUSLIMS’ RIGHTS ABUSES

WILL CAIN: Let’s talk about lived experience. He talks about he’s a refugee so he has a particular ability to empathize here even though he didn’t reveal it in that answer. Let’s talk about lived experience. So, I’m coming back to this idea that I said to Brian. It’s hard for human beings to care about every single issue across the world. It’s hard for us to prioritize on the same level things that are far away versus things that are home. That is an ugly truth.

I had Enes Kanter, who stood up for human rights on the Will Cain Podcast, and put this to him and I challenged Enes. I said that’s what Lebron James says. ‘I need to handle what’s at home, what happens in Cleveland. What happens in Ohio. I can’t handle what happens in a state in China.’ Enes’ answer was awesome. He said wait a minute, this isn’t some abstract thing far away. You do business there. From 2016 to 2020, the NBA had a training camp in the state capitol where there is a Uyghur concentration camp. This isn’t far away for Chamath. He’s profiting in the place where this atrocity is taking place. You don’t get to go ‘oh this is far away’ when it is lining your pockets. That is the sociopathic part I brought up with Brian. Yes, it’s a pose, but a sociopathic pose.

