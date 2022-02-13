War reporter in Ukraine compares sentiment on the ground to Florida before hurricane: It's 'game time'

A war reporter living in Ukraine for the past eight years is calling the mood in the nation similar to one in Florida before a hurricane as the world waits on edge to see if Russian forces will end up invading.

Nolan Peterson, a U.S. veteran, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss what life is like on the ground as tensions between Vladimir Putin and the rest of the world continue to mount.

"It's hard to really find the words to describe what it's like to walk around a European capital and to see, you know, kids in playgrounds and couples holding hands, life going on and to think that this could all be prologue to some horrible tragedy just around the corner," Peterson told co-host Pete Hegseth.

"During the past, I've used the analogy of a Florida town before a hurricane to kind of describe the mood here… as people try to decide what they should do, should they leave or stay or, in this case, take up arms and fight," he continued.

Peterson said it is "incredible to watch" the nation prepare for a Russian attack, saying it's now "game time."

He cited the willingness of civilians nationwide to learn basic military skills and how to survive in a war zone.

"The Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom, their democracy, their existential right to exist as a free country, free from Russian oppression," Peterson stated. "And these people, the civilians, the everyday men and women are willing to stick their lives in that future."

The State Department over the weekend warned any U.S. citizens that remain in Ukraine should leave immediately and seek departure through Poland, while the U.S. military also announced another 3,000 troops would deploy to Eastern Europe.

"As an American, as a veteran, just like yourself who fought for our country's freedom, it is really inspiring, and it kind of cuts to my heart to see these people believe in the things that we believe in so strongly," Peterson stated.

President Biden held a call with Putin over the weekend, warning him the Kremlin would endure "swift and severe costs" if it proceeds with an invasion.

Despite this, reports allege a potential invasion could come as soon as Wednesday.