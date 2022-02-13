Russia-Ukraine: Biden warns Putin in hour-long phone call: LIVE UPDATES

State Department urges Americans in Ukraine to escape through Poland

The State Department is urging Americans who remain in Ukraine to escape through Poland amid increased threats of Russian military action.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine released a message to U.S. citizens in Ukraine on Saturday, telling them they should depart immediately using commercial or other privately available transportation options.

"Poland has indicated to the U.S. government that U.S. citizens may now enter Poland through the land border with Ukraine," the message stated. "No advanced approval is required. We encourage those traveling into Poland by land from Ukraine to cross at the Korczowa-Krakovets or Medyka-Shehyni border crossings."

American citizens must present a valid U.S. passport and proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering the country. Travelers are "encouraged to present a negative test result from a PCR or antigen COVID-19 test, which will facilitate entry into Poland," the update read.