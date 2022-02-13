Russia-Ukraine: Biden warns Putin in hour-long phone call: LIVE UPDATES
President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that any invasion of Ukraine would result in "swift and severe costs" to Russia, in an hour-long Saturday phone call.
incoming update…
Coverage for this event has ended.
The State Department is urging Americans who remain in Ukraine to escape through Poland amid increased threats of Russian military action.
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine released a message to U.S. citizens in Ukraine on Saturday, telling them they should depart immediately using commercial or other privately available transportation options.
"Poland has indicated to the U.S. government that U.S. citizens may now enter Poland through the land border with Ukraine," the message stated. "No advanced approval is required. We encourage those traveling into Poland by land from Ukraine to cross at the Korczowa-Krakovets or Medyka-Shehyni border crossings."
American citizens must present a valid U.S. passport and proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entering the country. Travelers are "encouraged to present a negative test result from a PCR or antigen COVID-19 test, which will facilitate entry into Poland," the update read.
Rep. John Katko, R-NY, told Fox News that he does not believe anything can prevent Russia’s invasion, and that the U.S. will have to “try and deal with the aftermath.”
“The concern I have is that this is symptomatic of a larger problem with this administration,” Katko, a House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member, said. “They really don't have a cohesive foreign policy and they don't project strength.”
Katko also raised concerns over the unity that NATO has projected, saying that allies are tight but not necessarily on the issue of Russia-Ukraine.
“I mean, you look at Russia is having separate conversations with Macron from France and from Germany's chancellor and U.S. president,” he said. “I'm not sure they're on the same page, and that's a huge concern going forward.”
The Pentagon announced that it will send another 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to Europe in the coming days after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin repositioned 160 Florida National Guardsmen out of the country.
“As we’ve said before, we are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time should Vladimir Putin decide to order it," national security advisor Jake Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the U.S. will gladly negotiate with Putin, but "we are also ready to respond decisively, alongside those allies and partners, should Russia choose to take military action,"
Congress is prepared to support President Biden to take “extraordinary” action should Russia proceed with military action in Ukraine, according to Rep. John Garamendi.
Garamendi, D-CA., of the House Armed Services Committee spoke with another network before the White House disclosed details of the Biden-Putin call Saturday. He assured that Congress would provide Biden with the "necessary authorization for extraordinary sanctions."
“I'm absolutely certain that president is not going to give an inch,” Garamendi said. “He's not going to give away NATO, he's not going to give away Ukraine. He's not going to let Russia dictate what's going to happen in Europe.”
“On the other hand, if Russia wants to have a good, solid future in the European community, then they're going to have to back away from this threat of war or the war itself,” he added.
A senior administration official told reporters that the call between President Biden and Russian President Putin was "professional and substantive."
But the one hour call did not result in any change in the "dynamic" that has unfolded over the past few weeks.
"The two presidents agreed that our teams will stay engaged in the days ahead," the official said. "Russia may decide to proceed with military action anyway. Indeed, that is a distinct possibility if it does, the damage to Ukraine, European security and yes, Russia will be profound."
The two leaders "directly" discussed all concerns that have been raised publicly.
"Whatever Russia decides, our assessment is that their efforts to improve their strategic position are already failing and that this will only be exacerbated should they decide to take military action," the official added.
U.S. officials told Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could come as soon as Wednesday. Tomlinson confirmed the report with multiple sources.
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has ordered its staff to leave, going down to the "bare minimum."
President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that any Russian invasion would result in "swift and severe costs" to Russia.
Biden noted that while the U.S. is committed to diplomacy, the U.S. also stands equally ready for "other scenarios." He also stressed that any military action by Russia would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing.
A senior administration official told reporters after the call that the call was "professional and substantive."
But, the official said, "There was no fundamental change in the dynamic that has been unfolding now for several weeks."
President Biden’s secure call with Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted more than an hour, ending at 12:06 p.m. EST.
Biden made the call from the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.
KLM Dutch Airlines confirms to Fox news that it has suspended all flights to Ukraine until further notice.
An airlines spokesman said the company conducts "safety analysis daily and we will be carefully watching situation in Ukraine.”
President Biden's secure call with Russian President Putin started at 11:04 a.m. EST, the White House said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Fox News he has “different information” than the U.S. on the possibility of a Russian invasion.
Zelenskyy has sought to downplay the imminence of a Russian invasion, saying that causing a panic “doesn’t help us.”
“The truth is we have different information,” Zelenskyy told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst. “And now the best friend for enemies is panic in our country. And all this information that helps only for panic doesn’t help us.”
“We have to be ready,” Zelenskyy explained. “Each day. And it began not yesterday. It began in 2014. So we’re ready. And that’s why we’re here. That’s why you see how are team work.”
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the 160 members of the Florida National Guard in Ukraine to leave and take up a position elsewhere in Europe.
The Florida Guardsmen had been in Ukraine advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces as part of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.
“They are departing Ukraine and will reposition elsewhere in Europe,” Kirby told reporters. “The Secretary made this decision out of an abundance of caution – with the safety and security of our personnel foremost in mind – and informed by the State Department’s guidance on U.S. personnel in Ukraine.”
Kirby insisted the repositioning does not signify any change in commitment to support Ukraine’s forces, but will “provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression.”
Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.
A senior State Department official said Saturday that active conflict between Russia and Ukraine is "increasingly likely."
In a briefing with reporters, the official said it is "past time" for U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine, reiterating that help from the U.S. military will not be coming, should war break out.
Most embassy workers who are evacuating will be temporarily coming back to the U.S., the official said. A group of emergency personnel will move to the Ukrainian city of Lyiv.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Saturday.
Blinken again pressed Russia to choose a diplomatic solution to the situation, but that Russia would face a "resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response" if it decides to invade Ukraine.
"The Secretary made clear that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but it would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Russia is moving employees at its embassy in Ukraine out of Kyiv, state media reported Saturday.
U.S. warnings about a possible Russian invasion have grown more urgent in the past 48 hours, though U.S. officials say they do not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision on whether to invade Ukraine.
The U.S. said Saturday it ordered non-emergency embassy personnel in Ukraine to evacuate.
The State Department on Saturday ordered non-emergency personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to evacuate.
The order affects "most" embassy workers, the department said, blaming "the continued threat of Russian military action."
Consular services at the U.S. Embassy will be suspended on Sunday, and a small group of embassy staff will move to Lviv, Ukraine, to provide emergency services, the department said.
Early Saturday U.S. State Department officials plan to announce that virtually all embassy staff will be leaving ahead of a possibly imminent invasion by Russia.
A small number may remain, but the majority of the nearly 200 employees will be moved to Ukraine's western border near Poland so the U.S. can maintain a diplomatic presence in the country.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
President Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday as a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, U.S. officials said Friday.
The Russians had proposed holding the call on Monday but agreed with Saturday after the U.S. countered, the White House said Friday.
Biden's call with Putin is slated to take place late Saturday morning Eastern time from Camp David.
Live Coverage begins here