WaPo slammed for headline saying 'economy appeared ready to surge,' Russian invasion 'could send shockwaves'

Inflation hit a 40-year-high in early February

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
The Washington Post was slammed for a Feb. 25 headline that said the "U.S. economy appeared ready to surge" and that the Russian invasion of Ukraine "could send shockwaves."

The WaPo piece reported that "a few weeks ago … falling gas prices, and a newly buoyant stock market set the table for what many felt could be a surging U.S. economy in 2022." 

"But those rosy scenarios are suddenly in doubt, as rampant geopolitical uncertainty has helped drive up energy prices and send global markets on a roller-coaster ride," the piece continues to read. 

The price of food, clothing and other goods, however, has been on the rise for several months. 

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a shopper wears a mask as she walks through the meat products at a grocery store in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a shopper wears a mask as she walks through the meat products at a grocery store in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (AP Photo/LM Otero)

In October 2021, prices rose 6.2 percent over a year, which at the time was the highest it's been since 1990.  

Inflation hit a 40-year-high in early February. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.5 percent in January from the same time in 2021. It was the fastest increase since February 1982, when inflation hit 7.6 percent. The CPI rose 0.6 percent between December and January. 

Gas now costs 40% more than it did in January 2021. Though prices decreased slightly in the beginning of December 2021 when oil prices were $60 a barrel – AAA Gas prices having noted that the price hadn't been that low since August – gas prices have been on the rise again since the beginning of January. 

SEN. JOHNSON: DEMOCRATS ARE ‘LIVING IN A FANTASY WORLD’ OVER RISING INFLATION

Political commentators and more took to Twitter to criticize the headline, with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX., tweeting "spin, baby, spin."

"WaPo providing cover, per usual," another said. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The average price of one gallon of regular self-service gasoline in L.A. County dropped to $3.494, the lowest price since March of last year. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The average price of one gallon of regular self-service gasoline in L.A. County dropped to $3.494, the lowest price since March of last year. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Ryan Williams of the Claremont Institute said "the propaganda is getting comically bad."

CBS News was also criticized for a similar tweet that read, "The U.S. economy has been hit with increased gas prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues due to the Ukraine crisis."

CBS NEWS RIPPED FOR BLAMING INFLATION, OTHER ECONOMIC ISSUES ON UKRAINE CRISIS: ‘NEW SCAPEGOAT HAS DROPPED’

The headline was criticized as "hysterical" and "simply not true." 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv on Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv on Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images) (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear forces on high alert Sunday as citizens continue to take up arms in Ukraine and fight for their country. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday that the U.S. would be sending $350 million in military assistance to Ukraine. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has vowed to remain in Ukraine, announced Sunday that the country and Russia would be conducting peace talks for the first time since the invasion. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.