CBS News ripped for blaming inflation, other economic issues on Ukraine crisis: 'New scapegoat has dropped'

CBS News is being ripped by critics for blaming increased gas prices, inflation and supply-chain issues on Russia and the crisis in Ukraine rather than the Biden administration's handling of the economy.

"The U.S. economy has been hit with increased gas prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues due to the Ukraine crisis," the liberal network wrote in a Tuesday tweet, linking to an article that described what "could" happen as a result of Russian action in Ukraine rather than the economic challenges already impacting Americans.

Despite the ongoing struggles hitting wallets across the country, the piece also claimed that Americans "were able to weather" spikes in the price of goods because of government provided enhanced unemployment benefits during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, stimulus payments and tax credits.

Critics took to social media to rip CBS News, with some accusing it of undertaking an "ingenious effort" to cover up the Biden administration's economic failures, and others calling its claim "hysterical" and "simply not true."

"No. Don’t let them get away with it. Due to Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s failed Far Left policies. [T]hanks," wrote House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., while Fox Business anchor Charles Payne accused CBS of not having "an ounce of integrity."

Other critics suggested there was "a new scapegoat" for the media to place blame on instead of the Biden administration, and that the media was "the enemy of the people."

A number of critics questioned how CBS could claim the economic impacts were a result of Russian action in Ukraine considering Russia's first encroachment into Ukrainian territory just happened on Tuesday.

"This all magically happened in 24 hours," one jokingly wrote.

" [Twitter], I need you to label this tweet from [CBS News] as misinformation. Increased gas prices, inflation, and supply-chain issues already exist because of terrible economic policy from the Biden Administration," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., wrote, while another critic compared CBS' claim to "watching the Democatic (sic) Media Complex play pin the tail on the donkey."

Although gas prices and inflation have been predicted to rise if Russia continues its actions in Ukraine, inflation had already reached a 40-year high earlier this month when the consumer price index rose 7.5% from last year. Gas prices have also already steadily risen this year, with the national average reaching $3.48 per gallon last week.