WaPo’s Jen Rubin calls the GOP ‘a movement dedicated to imposing White Christian nationalism’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin explained in a new opinion piece on Wednesday that the Republican Party is no longer a political party, but one dedicated to racist, religious nationalism.

"The media blandly describes the GOP’s obsessions as ‘culture wars,’ but that suggests there is another side seeking to impose its views on others. In reality, only one side is repudiating pluralistic democracy — White, Christian and mainly rural Americans who are becoming a minority group and want to maintain their political power," Rubin wrote.

WAPO REPORTER BLASTED FOR BLAMING PODCASTER FOR TWEET CRITICIZING TWITTER EXEC WHO GOT ‘RACIST COMMENTS’

Referencing Sherrilyn Ifill, head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Rubin claimed that the "MAGA" response by Republicans is motivated by opposition to social justice movements such as Black Lives Matter and attempts to retain power.

"In a real sense, the MAGA response is an effort to conserve power and to counteract the sense of a shared fate with Americans who historically have been marginalized. The right now defines itself not with policies but with its angry tone, its malicious labeling and insults (e.g., ‘groomer,’ ‘woke’), and its targeting of LGBTQ youths and dehumanization of immigrants," Rubin wrote. "Right-wingers’ attempt to cast their opponents as sick, dangerous and — above all — not ‘real Americans’ is as critical to securing power as voter suppression."

She concluded by insisting "Our political problems are significant, but they are minor compared with the moral confusion that is afflicting the millions of White Christian Americans who consider themselves victims. Left unaddressed, this will smother calls for empathy, tolerance and justice."

Rubin shared the article in a thread on her Twitter account.

"It is a movement dedicated to imposing White Christian nationalism. The media blandly describes the GOP’s obsessions as ‘culture wars,’ but only one side is repudiating pluralistic democracy," Rubin wrote.

TIME COMMENTARY WEIGHS IN ON LIBERAL AND CONSERVATIVE ‘MISCONCEPTIONS’ ABOUT ELON MUSK

"[T]he MAGA crowd is frantically maneuvering to halt education ‘about the truth of the history of racism and white supremacy, of the struggle for justice in this country.’ The goal is to stymie the development of children’s empathy and awareness of racial injustice," Rubin added. "The indignation of MAGA personalities when presented with the reality of systematic racism is telling and very much in line with White evangelical Christian views."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Rubin previously identified as a "conservative," she dropped the description in 2020 after years of advocating for Democrats. She has since been denounced as a "liberal hack" for being the most reliable cheerleader for President Biden’s policies.