WaPo reporter blasted for blaming podcaster for Tweet criticizing Twitter exec who got ‘racist comments’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Breaking Points host and journalist Saagar Enjeti won’t let The Washington Post get away with accusing him of harassing a top-level Twitter executive just because he tweeted criticism of her decisions at the company.

Enjeti revealed in a Twitter thread on Wednesday that Washington Post reporter Elizabeth Dwoskin sent accusatory questions about a tweet Enjeti wrote criticizing Twitter exec Vijaya Gadde for censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Elon Musk replied to Enjeti's tweet, saying, "Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate."

‘HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS’ MOCKED FOR ABANDONING ‘FREE SPEECH AS BEING TOO DANGEROUS’ ON TWITTER

After Dwoskin published an article claiming Enjeti and Musk’s tweets drove harassment against Gadde, Enjeti tweeted, "WAPO says I did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Complete BS, they emailed *my producer* at 2am EST...7 hours after @elonmusk replied to my tweet with the following RIDICULOUS questions:"

A screenshot of Dwoskin’s email read, "Hi there, We are quickly writing up [Enjeti’s] tweets tonight about Vijaya Gadda, with the peg that Musk in piling on to some of them. Some Questions:

"Does [Enjeti} have any concern that mentioning a specific Twitter executive could result in attacks on that exec? What are the responsibilities here? For example, one of the commenters on the tweets make racist comments against Gadde, and others said she should be fired.

"What does he hope to accomplish by calling out Gadde and getting Elon involved?"

Enjeti defended himself from those questions, tweeting in part, "My criticism of [Gadde] for a policy she publicly has defended is in no way responsible for what some rando account may say to her."

MSNBC HOST TRASHED FOR WARNING ELON MUSK COULD USE TWITTER TO BAN POLITICAL CANDIDATES: ‘YOU ABSOLUTE CLOWN’

"Furthermore, I had no idea @elonmusk would reply. Accusing me of bringing him into it is *INSANE*," he added.

"This is a great example of how the media smears you. I make a substantive point, randos say something. Now myself and @elonmusk and somehow racist/responsible for them! All to cover up the fact that they substantively agree with censorship," he concluded

Many on Twitter sided with Enjeti against The Washington Post reporter’s line of questioning.

Some pointed out the hypocrisy of Dwoskin’s questions with The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz doxxing the woman behind LibsofTikTok earlier this month.

Twitchy.com editor Greg Pollowitz tweeted, "[B]ut the WaPo article that resulted in @libsoftiktok getting tons of abuse was okay?" while City Journal editor Charles Fain Lehman made a similar point, asking, "Quick Q: what's it called when you use your ‘megaphone’ to reveal an anonymous Orthodox Jewish woman's identity?"

Enjeti’s Breaking Points co-host Krystal Ball tweeted, "Does @lizzadwoskin even care about the targeted harassment that @esaagar, member of a vulnerable minority group, now faces thanks to her attacks?"

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted, "The logic of the WashPost: -- VALID TARGET FOR CRITIQUE AND INVESTIGATION: the woman behind @libsoftiktok. -- SHE WHO MUST NOT BE CRITIQUED: the $17 million/year top lawyer of Twitter."

He went on, "Over and over, the largest media corporations try to place the most powerful people *off-limits from criticism* by claiming any criticisms of them generates ‘harassment.’"

"The same WashPost just doxed a private citizen, dragging her into the spotlight because they disliked her politics, publishing her address as they did it. That generated immense ‘harassment,’" he said.

Greenwald concluded: "It is just insane beyond words that the very same Bezos-owned paper that just doxed and published private details about a private citizen is now trying to claim that any criticisms of a mega-rich, powerful Twitter executive is immoral."

Dwoskin was also criticized for not understanding how Twitter works and journalistic malpractice.

Atlantic writer Yair Rosenberg tweeted, "One problem with the media coverage of Twitter is that some of the people doing it don't seem to understand how it works. These questions reflect a fundamental misunderstanding of a public social media platform and the way it functions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bulwark culture editor Sonny Bunch tweeted, "At a certain point being on Twitter is accepting that a.) people are going to be criticized for stuff, b.) a certain percentage of users are going to be a--holes while making their criticism and c.) trying to hold users accountable for other peoples’ tweets is foolish."

The Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll wrote, "My mind is legitimately boggled that you emailed Saagar two shameful, leading questions at 2 am and tweeted this at 3 am," while conservative commentator Natalie Johnson stated, "I'm less shocked that an individual reporter thought to write this trash than I am an editor, or series of editors, approved it for publication."