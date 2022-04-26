Washington Post writer: Elizabeth Warren is 'stirring up an intra-party feud' to say 'I told you so'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A contributing columnist for the Washington Post said that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was "stirring up an intra-party feud" to say "I told you so" in a Monday piece.

In his piece, Matt Bai opened by noting Warren was a professor at Harvard Law and that "with unshakeable self-certainty, she lends the presumption of intellectual rigor to every argument she makes."

The piece also referenced Warren's column in the New York Times, in which she said Democrats were going to lose in the upcoming midterm elections if they don't pass their agenda items in the next 200 days.

Warren also made multiple media appearances on Sunday where she pushed the same message. Bai wrote that "you’d be hard-pressed to find evidence suggesting that voters ever immediately reward anyone for passing huge spending programs," suggesting that Warren's calls for passing Democratic agenda items wouldn't necessarily help those running in November.

"Just last year, Democrats spent nearly $2 trillion to mitigate the effects of the pandemic," he wrote, also noting that "pretty much no one noticed."

"Let’s note the inconvenient fact that Warren is from Massachusetts, one of the bluest states in the United States. She’s not really the person you call when you want to know how to win a handful of competitive districts in Ohio and Pennsylvania," Bai continued.

He said that Warren was putting herself in a "very public position to say ‘I told you so.'" Bai also suggested that she might be setting herself up for a 2024 bid and that perhaps she should, adding that she's "a very talented candidate."

"But the media shouldn’t treat her maneuvering as an act of intellectual courage — much less serious strategic advice — just because she comes with a rarefied pedigree and a reputation for wonkishness," he wrote.

In her column for the New York Times, Warren also called for President Biden to cancel student loan debt "entirely on his own."

"And he can do more. Decisive action on everything from lowering prescription drug prices to ensuring that more workers are eligible for overtime pay can be executed by the president alone, using the authority already given to him by existing laws, without rounding up 50 Senate votes," Warren wrote.