Elizabeth Warren in NY Times: Democrats must pass stalled agenda or brace for 'big losses' in midterms

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote in a column for the New York Times that Democrats need to pass stalled agenda items in the next few months, otherwise they are "headed toward big losses in the midterms."

Warren, in a piece headlined "Democrats Can Avoid Disaster in November," wrote that the party "promised more" and that voters know that. She said that Democrats "win elections" when they demonstrate understanding of "economic realities" that Americans face daily and "convince voters" that they will make a change.

The Massachusetts senator said that rooting out corruption and reining in prices for middle class families were issues Democrats needed to address ahead of the midterms. She said increased prices were a result of pandemic supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine, but said that voters blame corporations for raising prices.

She also called on Biden to use his executive powers to get things done.

"We also need to use every tool of the presidency to deliver for working people," Warren wrote, arguing that Biden should cancel some student debt "entirely on his own."

"And he can do more. Decisive action on everything from lowering prescription drug prices to ensuring that more workers are eligible for overtime pay can be executed by the president alone, using the authority already given to him by existing laws, without rounding up 50 Senate votes," Warren said.

She wrote that she was "frustrated" with the Democratic failure to get the "big things done." Democrats, she argued,, "cannot bow" to those who "recommend" they tout their accomplishments.

"Democrats need to deliver more of the president's agenda or else we will not be in the majority much longer," Warren concluded.

Several Democrats and media analysts have expressed concern that the midterms could be a huge loss for the party. High inflation, gas prices and increased crime in America's cities have become top issues for voters.

An MSNBC columnist said Saturday that the midterms would be a "bloodbath" for Democrats but said that they should still continue to pass their agenda.

Rev. Al Sharpton slammed "limousine liberals" recently for not being aware of rising crime rates in cities across America and said that they don't live in the real world.

Other media personalities have criticized the party for their messaging when it comes to cultural issues, such as the fight over education, arguing that it would be a "real problem" in the upcoming midterm elections.