Comedian hosting upcoming Golden Globes vows to tell truths like Ricky Gervais: Might ‘get me canceled’

After 2 years of poorly-received hosts, comedian Nikki Glaser announced she will be hosting the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony.

In recent years, hosts of the Golden Globes have made headlines for controversy rather than laughs. In 2023, American comedian Jerrod Carmichael argued, "I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ‘cause I’m Black." In 2024, news outlets and social media users panned host Jo Koy for a series of jokes that failed to connect with the audience of Hollywood stars, with Vanity Fair describing it as a "near-total disaster."

For next year's show, there appears to be a course correction in the works.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes," Glaser wrote in a statement reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage). The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so.) It’s an exciting, yet challenging gig because it’s live, unpredictable and in front of Hollywood’s biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

The comedian, who has made a name for herself as a comic who specializes in roasting celebrities, vowed that she would try to be a fitting successor to some of the more well-received hosts of the past.

"Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler] or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear," she said. "I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I’ve binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season Four will be nominated, right?)"

Comedian Ricky Gervais, who has hosted the ceremony 5 times in the past, made headlines in 2020 for his blistering monologue where he called out celebrities for being hypocrites.

"You say you’re woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?," he said.

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne touted Glaser as a strong choice that will entertain the audience all night.

"Nikki Glaser is a comedic powerhouse whose daring and unfiltered humor is the perfect match for the Golden Globes. She is sure to bring a unique energy and spontaneity to the show that will keep the audience entertained all night," she said.

Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media Corporation argued that Glaser’s "unapologetic style made her an obvious and compelling choice as host for this year’s event. We’re hopeful this could be the first of many Golden Globes that Nikki will surprise and delight our CBS audience, as well as our audiences around the globe."

