Vogue’s Anna Wintour takes swipe at Melania Trump’s style while praising liberal favorites

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour shared her thoughts on first lady Melania Trump's fashion style, remarking that she at least always "looks like herself."

"I don’t think wearing a power suit to the office is in any way necessary," Wintour told the magazine on Tuesday. "Think about the women that one admires: Mrs. Obama comes to mind. Whether she’s wearing J.Crew or Duro Olowu or Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, she always looks like herself. I’m full of admiration for New York City’s new first lady because she looks so cool and wears a lot of vintage—young and modern and also entirely herself. To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses."

Wintour, Vogue's current Global Editorial Director, appeared on the cover of Vogue's May 2026 issue alongside actress Meryl Streep to promote the upcoming film "The Devil Wears Prada 2." In the film, Streep reprises her role as fictional high-profile fashion editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, who is often compared to Wintour.

VOGUE ATTACKS MELANIA TRUMP'S OFFICIAL WHITE HOUSE PORTRAIT, COMPARES HER TO 'FREELANCE MAGICIAN'

Streep was more critical of the first lady's fashion choices, calling out her famous "I really don't care" jacket from 2018.

"I have so many thoughts about this. I think the most… powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said 'I Really Don’t Care, Do U?' when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated. All dress is about expressing yourself, but we’re also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation," Streep said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Melania Trump's representative for comment.

VOGUE MAGAZINE NEGLECTS TO FEATURE REPUBLICAN FIRST LADIES ON COVER IN 130-YEAR HISTORY

Melania Trump previously appeared on Vogue's cover in 2005, though she has not appeared in the magazine since then.

In 2019, Wintour, who was still editor-in-chief at the time, defended not featuring Melania Trump on Vogue's cover despite frequently covering former first lady Michelle Obama as a political stance for the company.

"You have to stand up for what you believe in, and you have to take a point of view," Wintour told CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they're taking on issues we support them, we feel that they are leaders."

'THE VIEW' HOSTS MOCK MELANIA TRUMP AFTER INTERVIEW CRITICIZING VOGUE, POKE FUN AT MODELING CAREER

A representative for Melania Trump at the time dismissed the comments, saying she is "used to this kind of divisive behavior."

"To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady," Melania Trump's then-spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover. This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is."