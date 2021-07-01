Vogue magazine neglects to feature Republican First Ladies on cover in 130-year history

Being on the cover of Vogue might be a far-fetched dream for most but for GOP First Ladies, it’s apparently downright unattainable.

The iconic fashion magazine, published by Conde Nast, has never once featured a Republican First Lady or elected official as its cover model since its conception in 1892, while giving it to the last three Democratic First Ladies.

Instead, figures like former First Lady Melania Trump have been snubbed for the cover or instead given spreads inside the magazine. GOP First Ladies such as Laura Bush, Barbara Bush, and Nancy Reagan were photographed for the magazine but not the cover. In Trump's case, she was not photographed at all by Vogue while First Lady.

VOGUE DECLARES JILL BIDEN ‘FIRST LADY FOR ALL OF US’ IN COVER FEATURE: ‘A JOY MULTIPLIER’

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden will be featured on the front of Vogue’s August 2021 issue, captured on the south lawn of the White House by photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Ironically, Melania Trump did get her cover moment with the February 2005 issue, advertised as "Donald Trump’s new bride."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was granted her third cover in December of 2016, immediately following Donald Trump's election victory. The caption on the cover dubs her as "the first lady the world fell in love with."

Vice President Kamala Harris made her cover debut on the February 2021 issue, pictured in her pantsuit-and-converse-sneakers look.

Hillary Clinton also made the cover while First Lady in the 1990s.

In 2016, Vogue endorsed Hillary Clinton for president even though the left-leaning publication had not made prior endorsements. Vogue noted the exception had been made for the first time "given the profound stakes" of the election. Its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, is a longtime Democratic booster who once put on a lavish fundraiser for Clinton alongside movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Vogue has not directly addressed why GOP figures have been neglected but Wintour told CNN back in 2019 that chosen cover models are "icons and inspiring to women from a global perspective."

Vogue did not immediately reply to Fox News' request for comment.