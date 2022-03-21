US needs to stop listening to Vladimir Putin's red lines: Rep. Dan Crenshaw

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. government needs to stop listening to Russia's Vladimir Putin, Rep. Dan Crenshaw told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday.

Crenshaw said that too often, America's leaders are reactionary to Putin's considerations and definitions of what constitutes direct U.S. involvement in Ukraine, which could trigger NATO Article V and lead to World War III.

The Biden administration has appeared cautious so as not to provoke a Russian response directly toward NATO states, but that tact has been conversely criticized by Ukrainian officials who are calling for more specific assistance.

"He's not our national security adviser," Crenshaw told host Brian Kilmeade. "President Trump on Fox News this morning [on Fox Business' "Varney & Co."] said the exact same thing."

"[W]e don't have to listen to Putin every time he says, 'Oh, you can't do something' – They are increasingly in a state of weakness. The Ukrainian morale is high. We need to get them the weapons they need."

"There are plenty of people willing to fight, but they remain under-armed and without the equipment they need, for the most part," added Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL.

Crenshaw further added that Putin is over his head and appearing increasingly desperate for momentum.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's losing this war. It's the only reason he's at the negotiating table whatsoever. I think Zelenskyy is doing the best job he can in making public statements, for instance, that he won't give back Donbass – that he won't give back Crimea," he said.

"Putin is now more and more negotiating from a state of weakness and losing support domestically as well. And I also agree with the other statement [Gen. Keith Kellogg [Ret.]] made. What Putin is trying to do is desperately show the West that he has these hypersonic missiles and is willing to use them."