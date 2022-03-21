Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vladimir Putin
Published

US needs to stop listening to Vladimir Putin's red lines: Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Ukraine is putting up a strong and admirable fight against Kremlin forces, lawmaker says

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Dan Crenshaw: We should stop listening to Putin Video

Dan Crenshaw: We should stop listening to Putin

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, analyzes Russian invasion of Ukraine, on 'Jesse Watters Primetime'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. government needs to stop listening to Russia's Vladimir Putin, Rep. Dan Crenshaw told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday.

Crenshaw said that too often, America's leaders are reactionary to Putin's considerations and definitions of what constitutes direct U.S. involvement in Ukraine, which could trigger NATO Article V and lead to World War III.

The Biden administration has appeared cautious so as not to provoke a Russian response directly toward NATO states, but that tact has been conversely criticized by Ukrainian officials who are calling for more specific assistance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

"He's not our national security adviser," Crenshaw told host Brian Kilmeade. "President Trump on Fox News this morning [on Fox Business' "Varney & Co."] said the exact same thing."

"[W]e don't have to listen to Putin every time he says, 'Oh, you can't do something' – They are increasingly in a state of weakness. The Ukrainian morale is high. We need to get them the weapons they need."

"There are plenty of people willing to fight, but they remain under-armed and without the equipment they need, for the most part," added Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL.

Crenshaw further added that Putin is over his head and appearing increasingly desperate for momentum.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas, listens during a House hearing.

Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas, listens during a House hearing. (Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"He's losing this war. It's the only reason he's at the negotiating table whatsoever. I think Zelenskyy is doing the best job he can in making public statements, for instance, that he won't give back Donbass – that he won't give back Crimea," he said.

"Putin is now more and more negotiating from a state of weakness and losing support domestically as well. And I also agree with the other statement [Gen. Keith Kellogg [Ret.]] made. What Putin is trying to do is desperately show the West that he has these hypersonic missiles and is willing to use them."

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 