Vivek Ramaswamy: GOP must go beyond running against Biden hypocrisy and the woke left

Biotech entrepreneur and "Woke Inc." author, Vivek Ramaswamy, urged the Republican party to create a vision of "shared American identity" in order to counteract the Democrats' radical, "woke" agenda. Ramaswamy appeared on "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday, warning the GOP must push farther than criticizing the Biden administration for its faults as a long-term political strategy.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I think the Republican Party had a nice win across the board but I think that Republicans need to do better than just criticizing Biden or just criticizing the hypocrisy of the Democrats. That is too easy. That sets too low of a bar. What Republicans actually need to do is be very clear about what the new conservative movement actually stands for. Graduate beyond just talking about what we don't want to see taught in our schools and talk more about what we do want to see taught in our schools. Talk about affirmative civic education in our schools. Talk about reviving a vision of shared American identity that dilutes this woke agenda to irrelevance. That's going to be harder to do than just pointing out Democratic hypocrisy, but pointing out the hypocrisy of Democrats is too easy.

It is not going to be sufficient. It might have been sufficient because the Biden administration is performing so poorly to win one wave of elections in 2021. But going forward for the American people, what the people really need is an affirmative vision of American identity that I think we've been missing for a long time.

