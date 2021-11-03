Clay Travis hails Youngkin victory: ‘The woke agenda, thank the Lord, is dead!’

OutKick Founder Clay Travis told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that Glenn Youngkin leading the Virginia gubernatorial race shows women left behind the Democratic Party and a "mom revolution" carried the candidate to a projected victory.

YOUNGKIN DEFEATS MCAULIFFE IN RACE FOR VIRGINIA GOVERNOR

CLAY TRAVIS: The woke agenda, thank the Lord, is dead. This was an absolute whipping across the board. I’ve been waiting for this. Virginia; the defund the police movement went down; you just had the Atlanta Braves on, by the way. Rob Manfred, the commissioner of major league baseball, said you can’t host the all-star game, so the Atlanta Braves - chop on, baby - they came out and they won the World Series and made Robert Manfred give them the trophy.

And even in deep-blue New Jersey, Democrats are biting their fingernails waiting to see what the final results there are going to be. This couldn’t have been a more complete repudiation of the progressive woke agenda in the Democratic Party and it sets the table for what I think is going to be an absolute ass-kicking in the midterms in 2022. It took ten months of Joe Biden for Virginia to swing 13 or 14 points potentially. And for women, in particular, to completely leave behind the Democratic Party. This is the mom revolution. It’s stronger than the tea party, and it’s sweeping the nation.

