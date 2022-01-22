Virginia father spends 1 year camping, building log cabin 'survival shelter' with 3 young sons

A Virginia father went on an adventure of a lifetime with his three young sons.

Luke Nichols, a criminal defense attorney and host of the Outdoor Boys YouTube Channel, built a bush craft log cabin with his own two hands. Nichols used an axe and a bow saw, along with mostly "primitive techniques" to complete the log cabin.

In one of his most recent videos, Nichols highlighted how he spent one year building and camping in his log cabin survival shelter with his three young sons, Tommy, Nate, and Jacob.

Throughout the video, Nichols educates viewers on his personal camping techniques and even demonstrates how to cook simple meals out in the woods. He captures his adventures on a GoPro HERO7 Black.

With 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube, and more than 19,000 Instagram followers, Nichols takes his viewers on his family's journeys – from a five-day fishing and camping trip in Spain to a winter survival camping trip in Alaska with his 4-year-old son.

Meanwhile, when he’s not fishing and hunting for invasive species in Florida, Nichols has successfully defended hundreds of drivers in Virginia as a criminal defense attorney. He is well known for his expertise in Virginia traffic law.



Nichols exclusively practiced Virginia criminal defense, but his expertise is in speeding issues and accident cases. Nichols has represented approximately 250-300 reckless driving cases a year in Virginia, in addition to many DUI/DWI cases, and minor traffic tickets, according to his LinkedIn profile.

After spending 12 months building and camping in his log cabin survival shelter with his sons, Nichols expressed at the end of his nearly two-hour-long video that he was really "pleased" with how his project turned out, and it was a "great way to spend time with his boys."