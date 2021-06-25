Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Former NYPD commissioner: Police retiring across America as officers fear being 'proactive' against crime

Police retirements are up 48% over the last year

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Across the country, violent crime is skyrocketing and law enforcement officers are retiring in droves, following a trend seen after the violent protests in June of last year. Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to explain why so many cops are turning in their badges. 

PORTLAND PROTESTERS SMASH WINDOWS OF POLICE CAR, FLATTEN TIRES AFTER OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: OFFICIALS

RAY KELLY: Well, that is the perception among law enforcement throughout America. There have been so many rules, regulations and restrictions placed on the police after the killing of George Floyd that police have backed off. Why have they backed off? Because if they take action, normal action that they were taking just two years ago they could very well lose their jobs or certainly be disciplined. That's the fact of life. That's where we are and that's why we see crime going up. 

Police are not engaged in proactive measures that work so well in reducing crime in America. Literally for the last two-and-a-half decades. That is what confronts police officers. Today there is a story in the New York Times about how the retirement rates have skyrocketed, gone up 48%. I think it's higher than that, by the way. And that's on top of last year's very high retirement rate.

