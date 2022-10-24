'The View': Off-the-rail moments when conservative guests brought heat to the liberal brawl

In recent years, "The View" has become a lion's den for conservatives as the liberal hosts routinely tear Republicans to shreds while rolling out the red carpet for Democrats to appear on the show.

Every so often, however, the ABC daytime program will invite an outspoken conservative who brings the heat, setting off fireworks that almost instantly go viral.

Here are some of the biggest moments that "The View" went off the rails because of the 5-against-1 slugfests:

Ted Cruz

"The View" kicked off the week with an out-of-control show that had everything from protesters, a prominent lawmaker, even an F-bomb.

A group of protestors disrupted an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, demanding the program to cover climate change.

A separate audience member shouted "f--- you" to Cruz, according to his top aide, forcing ABC to bleep out the attendee and immediately cut to commercial break.

When the temperature finally lowered in the audience, things only heated up at "The View" table, particularly on the subject to accepting results of elections.

Cruz called out the media's double standard for not calling out Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams, who've denied the legitimacy of their election defeats on "The View."

"They sat here and said it was illegitimate," Cruz said.

"And it was!" Whoopi Goldberg replied defending Clinton and Abrams. "We may not like when Republicans win, but we don't go, and we don't storm."

After Cruz listed direct quotes from Clinton, co-host Ana Navarro accused him of "screaming."

Kellyanne Conway

In May, it was a clash between two former Trump aides; "View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin and "Here's the Deal" author Kellyanne Conway.

"Ahead of January 6, when the Big Lie was being shared, I resigned in December, December 4," Griffin said. "And I spoke out after January 6 when I saw a violent mob assault the Capitol-"

"Is there a question in here?" Conway asked.

"Yes," Griffin responded. "How do you still defend [Trump]? Do you still think he can be a good president after he tried to overturn our democracy?"

Conway, now a Fox News contributor, stressed that she left the Trump White House "three months before" Griffin did to focus on her family while pointing out Griffin stayed for an entire month after the 2020 election.

"I think people should know that because I haven't seen you since you've changed," Conway said.

"I didn't change," Griffin pushed back. "Just to be clear, I didn't change... I swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Donald Trump."

Griffin continued hammering Conway for appearing to sound supportive of former President Trump.

"Alyssa, if you're saying that somehow you think we're supposed to think you've seen a light not just see your name in lights, that's not fair," Conway told Griffin.

"That's such a cheap shot," Griffin exclaimed.

Kim Klacik

In September 2020, Joy Behar railed against then-GOP congressional candidate Kim Klacik for defending Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a remote interview.

"Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?" Klacik asked, taking a swipe at Behar's infamous Halloween costume from the 1970s when she dressed as a "beautiful African woman."

"That's not true!" Behar reacted. "Excuse me, excuse me, the Black community had my back. They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage."

"The Black community has my back as well," Klacik told Behar.

Liberal co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in to defend Behar, mocking Klacik's assertion that the Black community supports her in the heavily blue Baltimore congressional district.

"The Black community has your back? The Black community did not vote for you," Hostin told Klacik, referring to the candidate's previous special election defeat.

"What planet are you living on? Woooow," Hostin continued as she began spinning in her chair.

Behar immediately ended the interview.

Judge Jeanine Pirro

In July 2018, "The View" had a lively conversation with Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, who was promoting her book "Liars, Leakers, and Liberals" in the height of the Russia investigation.

But Whoopi Goldberg was taken aback when Pirro accused her of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"Listen, I don't have Trump Derangement," Goldberg said. "Let me tell you what I have: I have a lot of- I'm tired of people starting a conversation with Mexicans are liars and rapists… I've never seen anybody whip up such hate. I've never seen anybody be so dismissive. And clearly you don't watch this show, so you don't know that I don't suffer from that. What I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix this. That's my issue."

Pirro and Goldberg then entered a shouting match, ending with Goldberg pushing her hand towards her guest's face.

"Say goodbye, bye. I'm done," Goldberg yelled before co-host Sara Haines wrapped up the segment.

Things got even worse backstage with Pirro accusing Goldberg of cursing at her, saying "f--- you" and "get the f--- out of this building." Goldberg expressed regret about what transpired, telling viewers the next day "I rarely get stirred up" and how she apologized "for getting hot."