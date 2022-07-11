'View' mocks concerns over Kavanaugh being chased out of DC restaurant: 'Ridiculous' to make 'big deal' over

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" hosts had no sympathy for Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh after he was chased out the back door of a Washington, D.C., restaurant last week because of left-wing protesters.

Whoopi Goldberg described how Brett Kavanaugh "had to leave through the back door of a D.C. Steakhouse because of a peaceful demonstration out front."

After the table laughed at a tweet from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's husband Chasten mocking Kavanaugh, Ana Navarro dismissed critics concerned about the increased intimidation against the conservative justices.

"As for Brett Kavanaugh, let me take out my little violin," she remarked.

Protesters have picketed outside of Kavanaugh's home since a draft opinion was leaked indicating the high court would overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade on May 2.

Navarro defended protests as "a sacred American right" as long as there was no "violence or harassment."

"I think it is incredibly important that the justices, that the people in elected office, realize just how angry so much of America is, and that the Americans who are outraged, who are angered by this, keep that anger and channel that anger in the ballot box," she said.

Sunny Hostin also called those angry at protesters, "ridiculous" and "hypocritical," before downplaying the incident.

"Not only were they peacefully protesting, they were protesting outside of the restaurant, and he never saw them and he never heard them. That is just so ridiculous to make, you know, this big deal out of it," she said.

The hosts did not mention the recent assassination attempt against Kavanaugh by a man angry over gun rights rulings and abortion.

Last Friday, a left-wing activist group in the nation's capital promised bounties in exchange for the location of the six conservative Supreme Court justices. In a tweet, the group "ShutDownDC" pledged to send money to local workers who reported to them sightings of the justices at their establishments. Twitter has allowed the tweet to remain up despite having rules prohibiting users from inciting harassment.

Some on the left have encouraged public harassment of Republican officials and conservative Supreme Court justices.

Left-wing comedian Samantha Bee told viewers to "raise Hell" against the justices for overturning Roe v. Wade.

"And we have to raise hell! In our cities, in Washington, in every restaurant Justice Alito eats at for the rest of his life. Because if Republicans have made our lives hell, it’s time to return the favor," she said.

There have been over 40 attacks against pro-life organizations or individuals since the May draft leak on abortion, according to one report from June.

During the Trump years, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., famously called for harassment against anyone within the White House if they were spotted "in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station."

"You get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she told supporters, in comments she later doubled down on to the media.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and White House adviser Stephen Miller were among the high profile figures accosted by protesters in public in the following months.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., relayed to Fox News how he was surrounded by a threatening mob as he was leaving the Republican National Convention in 2020.