'View' co-host bets audience member that Trump 'will go to jail'

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin bet an audience member, CNN's Elie Honig, on Wednesday that Donald Trump would go to jail following his latest indictment related to Jan. 6.

At the end of "The View" on Wednesday, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin was recommending some books and included one of Honig's books, "Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It," and pointed to the CNN legal analyst in the audience.

"I picked this book, it came out in January 2023 but one of the most common questions I get, we talk about a lot on this show, how do people like Trump or how do the rich and powerful seem to get away with it? There doesn’t seem to be the same accountability that the average Joe has, and this book explains the methodology of why it’s tough to nail these people down. And he profiles, I mean he predicts a lot of what we’re seeing with Donald Trump but Harry Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. It’s a must read when you try to figure out how people weaponize the legal system to help them," Griffin said.

Co-host Joy Behar turned to Honig and asked him if he thinks Trump would go to jail.

"No," he said. "Sorry, but no. Doesn't mean he won't be convicted, but I don't believe he'll go to jail, certainly not before the election, if you're counting on that."

Hostin chimed in and said, "I'll take that bet, Elie."

"Ok, I know you have one with Alyssa, I'll double on it," he responded.

Griffin said that she hoped he was wrong and Behar asked if Trump was going to "slide again."

"But you're not saying he's not going to get convicted," Sunny added, and Honig agreed.

Trump was indicted on four federal charges in Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

This is the second federal indictment the former president faces out of Smith’s investigation. Trump has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.

Hostin said earlier in the show that she had predicted this would happen and that the case was fairly strong.

"I would like to say I predicted this was going to happen and we knew it was going to happen but it’s a fairly strong case. They didn’t overcharge this case. I think most people will agree with me. I see a lawyer friend I used to work with at CNN who is very smart and, you know, four counts, pretty strong counts, two of the counts, I think, are the strongest ones because they involve Mike Pence and we know Mike Pence is going to testify and he is not going to lie," she said.

