On 'The View,' Alyssa Farah Griffin rejects notion she 'doesn't deserve a voice' after serving Trump admin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Wednesday, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin appeared on ABC's "The View" and said she rejected people who believe she "doesn't deserve a voice" after working for the Trump administration, adding that she was "telling the truth now."

Host Sunny Hostin called out Farah Griffin and asked why she didn't leave the administration after the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump. "I do question that. I mean, I know that there are people like yourself and others that are coming forward now, but wasn’t the first impeachment enough when, when you have someone like Colonel Vindman, who truly is a hero, who came up and said ‘he's abusing his power' and then you’ve got a second impeachment because of the insurrection, didn't you see a lot going on?" Hostin asked.

Farah Griffin said she wanted address Hostin's claims because it has been "raised on the show before, inaccurately." Griffin said that she was working for the Department of Defense during the first impeachment of Trump. "I was working to get aid released to Ukraine so we were working actively against the Trump White House on that, so I have no involvement in the first impeachment," she said.

She reemphasized that she believed people of good faith should remain in public service and said that if the government was run by "all Steve Bannons" the country would fail.

‘THE VIEW’ GUEST HOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN SLAMS STEVE BANNON AS ‘LIAR,' SAYS ‘HE’S CRAZY'

"And you know I love Sunny, I have so much respect for her, so it's not directed at you. There are people who think that people like me, people like Stephanie Grisham, people like Olivia Troye, don't deserve to have a voice because we worked for Donald Trump. I reject that. We are telling the truth now, we are telling it authentically, we are acknowledging what we did wrong and I am grateful to those women and I stand with them, I stand with Cassidy Hutchinson, you know what, we all make mistakes but I am glad these women are using their voice," Farah Griffin said.

Host Joy Behar, who did not appear in Wednesday's episode, appeared to take a jab at the conservative guest hosts who appeared on "The View," such as Farah Griffin and Stephanie Grisham, during a recent episode.

She said that people who come on the show to criticize their former boss were like "recovering addicts."

JOY BEHAR SAYS ‘THE VIEW’ CHANGED WHEN TRUMP GOT ELECTED: ‘WE USED TO HAVE MORE LAUGHS’

"Exactly. These people who are now all, like, recovering addicts — recovering addicts in the Trump world that come on, even on this show. They come on this show, and they go on other shows and they're suddenly turning on Trump," she scoffed.

Farah Griffin and Grisham have been appearing more often on "The View" since former conservative guest host Megan McCain decided to leave the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An ex-ABC insider told Fox News Digital that they would have taken the dig personally if they were Farah Griffin or Grisham.

"If I were one of [those] two people auditioning and Joy had said that, I would take it as a shot," they said. "Joy is very intentional. She's very smart, and she's very intentional with her hits. When she attacks someone, it's very calculated and intentional.