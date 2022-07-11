'The View' guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin slams Steve Bannon as liar, says 'he's crazy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin criticized fellow former Trump aide Steve Bannon on Monday, who agreed to testify before the Jan. 6 committee Saturday, saying that she knows "he's crazy."

"Prosecutors get to determine how his trial is going down, and I think the January 6 committee gets to determine how this is going down, but I’m very curious as to Alyssa’s opinion on this because she probably knows Bannon and all the other crazy people she used to work with, so I’m very curious as to what you think?" co-host Sunny Hostin said during a discussion about Bannon's decision to testify. Bannon told lawmakers he would like to testify after former President Donald Trump waived his executive privilege.

"I never overlapped with him, and I was there for three years," Farah Griffin said, noting Bannon exited in 2017; the then-strategist was fired by Trump at the time.

"Oh so you don't know the crazy guy," Hostin said.

"I know he's crazy, that much I do. But I will say this, it's a charade. He's facing up to two years in jail for defying a congressional subpoena. The committee does not need him to testify. He's somebody who lies with impunity," Farah Griffin said. "The committee has what they need from him, the only thing I'd say is maybe some bank records and phone records."

She pivoted to Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, who testified before the committee last month, where she made headlines with her serious allegations.

Farah Griffin said that Hutchinson has been smeared and has received death threats following her testimony. "She's a patriot and these men that are refusing to cooperate should be ashamed of themselves," she said.

Hostin said that she agreed, adding "I want to see all of his documents. I want to see his phone records. I want to hear what conversations he had with Trump."

Guest host Ana Navarro said that Hostin, who is also a senior legal correspondent for ABC News, should "take a hiatus" and work with the committee.

Farah Griffin was White House Director of Strategic Communications under Trump and resigned from the administration in December 2020. She has since become a sharp critic of the former president and has said he is unfit to return to office, should he make another bid.