'The View' mocks ‘recovering' Trump 'addicts’ trying to reform themselves on liberal show

Seeming to take veiled shots at frequent guest hosts Alyssa Farah and Stephanie Grisham on Friday, "The View" blasted former Trump officials who tried to clean up their reputation on the show as "recovering addicts," who didn't deserve praise.



The hosts opened the show debating whether former Vice President Mike Pence’s actions to stay inside the Capitol during the January 6 attack were considered "heroic" or not.



Whoopi Goldberg was skeptical, saying it was "his job" to stay and certify the election. Ana Navarro also offered a backhanded compliment to Pence, saying he should be "commended" for his actions that day because his life was being threatened but it didn’t excuse his "complicity" in being loyal to the former president.



But Joy Behar broadened the trash talk towards any former Trump official who went on "The View" to turn on their former boss.

"Exactly. These people who are now all, like, recovering addicts — recovering addicts in the Trump world that come on, even on this show. They come on this show, and they go on other shows and they're suddenly turning on Trump," she scoffed.

"Where were you all that time when he was talking about grabbing women by their nether regions? When he made fun of the war hero, John McCain? When he criticized soldiers as being cowards?" she blasted.

Behar’s comments seemed to be partially aimed at former White House officials Alyssa Farah and Stephanie Grisham, who frequently fill the "conservative" guest host spot on the show.

Ana Navarro also mocked former White House officials who put Ukrainian flags in their Twitter profiles amid the Russian invasion of the country, citing Trump's 2019 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I mean, it's just disgraceful. We're onto all of them, don't try to fool us," Behar added.

In a May appearance on "The View," former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway called out Farah, after the guest host asked Conway how she could support their former boss.

"I think people should know that since you've changed," Conway told her. She implied later that Farah had changed her tune on Trump so she could get a job at CNN.

"Alyssa, if you're saying that somehow you think that we're supposed to think that you've seen the light and not just see your name in lights, that's not fair," she quipped.