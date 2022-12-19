Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Video of 'all ages' Christmas drag show sparks outrage: 'These children are being groomed by adults'

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen estimates 20 children were in attendance at a show in Texas

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
These children are being sexually groomed by adults: Tayler Hansen Video

These children are being sexually groomed by adults: Tayler Hansen

WARNING - GRAPHIC FOOTAGE - Independent journalist Tayler Hansen shares why he was suspended on Twitter for sharing footage he took at an 'all ages' drag show in Austin, Texas, on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

An independent journalist spoke out Monday after he was suspended by Twitter for sharing footage he took at an "all ages" drag queen Christmas show on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." 

Tayler Hansen attended the "family-friendly" show in Austin, Texas, where he said performers simulated sex, danced suggestively and made sexual gestures to the audience and a group of roughly 20 children. 

"This was marketed towards children in the flyer itself. It literally says ‘all ages,’ and I don’t know about you, but the video that I watched, it does not entail anything that’s appropriate for all ages," he told host Tucker Carlson. 

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen attended a "family friendly" drag queen show in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 15, 2022. 

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen attended a "family friendly" drag queen show in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 15, 2022. 

Hansen described in a Twitter thread how one performer paraded around with his "t--s in a box" while another asked two young children if they were "having fun" and "enjoying it." 

Soon after Hansen posted photos and videos on Twitter about the event, he was suspended for reportedly violating the social media company’s rules against hateful conduct. 

"It’s very interesting that I was almost immediately suspended after reporting on this and having it hit breaking news. The reason why I would be banned is because you have fake reporters like Will Carless from USA Today, amongst many other sources, that want to come out and say there are no children there," he said. 

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR'S RADICAL ORIGINS AND THE SUBVERSIVE SEXUALIZATION OF OUR CHILDREN

"I mean, they flat-out denied this even though these children are essentially on video being sexually groomed. I mean, there’s no other way to put it. These children are being groomed by adults."

A drag queen talks to a child in the crowd at a Christmas-themed event in Austin, Texas. 

A drag queen talks to a child in the crowd at a Christmas-themed event in Austin, Texas.  (Screengrab/ Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Carlson asked why reporters would lie and say there were no children at drag events when they are on video attending with their parents. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I really think it’s all about the narrative game here," Hansen responded. "I’ve heard of something called ‘drag-phobia’ that’s been popping up pretty recently in my mentions. I don’t really know what that means, but if drag-phobia means I am against full-grown men dressed as women sexually dancing and committing lewd acts in front of minors intentionally, then you can consider me drag-phobic, to say the least." 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.