Video of 'all ages' Christmas drag show sparks outrage: 'These children are being groomed by adults'

An independent journalist spoke out Monday after he was suspended by Twitter for sharing footage he took at an "all ages" drag queen Christmas show on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Tayler Hansen attended the "family-friendly" show in Austin, Texas, where he said performers simulated sex, danced suggestively and made sexual gestures to the audience and a group of roughly 20 children.

"This was marketed towards children in the flyer itself. It literally says ‘all ages,’ and I don’t know about you, but the video that I watched, it does not entail anything that’s appropriate for all ages," he told host Tucker Carlson.

Hansen described in a Twitter thread how one performer paraded around with his "t--s in a box" while another asked two young children if they were "having fun" and "enjoying it."

Soon after Hansen posted photos and videos on Twitter about the event, he was suspended for reportedly violating the social media company’s rules against hateful conduct.

"It’s very interesting that I was almost immediately suspended after reporting on this and having it hit breaking news. The reason why I would be banned is because you have fake reporters like Will Carless from USA Today, amongst many other sources, that want to come out and say there are no children there," he said.

"I mean, they flat-out denied this even though these children are essentially on video being sexually groomed. I mean, there’s no other way to put it. These children are being groomed by adults."

Carlson asked why reporters would lie and say there were no children at drag events when they are on video attending with their parents.

"I really think it’s all about the narrative game here," Hansen responded. "I’ve heard of something called ‘drag-phobia’ that’s been popping up pretty recently in my mentions. I don’t really know what that means, but if drag-phobia means I am against full-grown men dressed as women sexually dancing and committing lewd acts in front of minors intentionally, then you can consider me drag-phobic, to say the least."