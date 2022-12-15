Children’s museum in Virginia hosts ‘Pride night with Legendary Santa,’ drag queen plays the Snow Queen

The Children's Museum of Richmond in Virginia is facing criticism over its "Pride Night with Legendary Santa" it hosted this week, which featured a drag "snow queen."

The museum said it "invited LGBTQIA+ families to enjoy visits with Santa," alongside a drag queen named Michelle Livigne, according to photos shared to the museum's social media accounts, which restricted comments on both Instagram and Twitter.

The event was in collaboration with groups like Black Pride RVA, Diversity Richmond, He She Ze and We, Side by Side, SPARC Spectrum and Virginia Pride, according to the museum's tweet.

"We're still smiling from Pride Night with Legendary Santa! In collaboration with Black Pride RVA, Diversity Richmond, He She Ze and We, Side by Side, SPARC Spectrum, and Virginia Pride, we invited LGBTQIA+ families to enjoy visits with Santa. We can't wait to do it again." the museum tweeted.

The museum did not respond to Fox News Digital's questions about whether non-LGBTQIA+ families were invited to participate in the event.

According to the museum's website, "Legendary Santa and the lovely Snow Queen have been delighting families for 86 years."

For the Pride Night, the Snow Queen was played by a drag queen, Michelle Livigne.

"Wow! Wow! Wow! Friday night was the first ever PRIDE NIGHT with the Legendary Santa at The Children's Museum and I got to be the first ever drag queen snow queen!!!" Livigne posted on her Instagram.

Some critics on Twitter said they were canceling their membership to the museum, calling the event "shameful" and "inappropriate."

Drag Queen Story House and other drag events involving children have become a point of contention for parents, with many conservatives arguing kids shouldn't be in the audience at such events due to their sexually explicit nature.

The museum did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.