Victor Davis Hanson reveals serious complications during cancer surgery, adds he is 'recovering well'

"Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words" co-host Jack Fowler provided an update from Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson on his recovery weeks after a recent major cancer surgery and some previously unmentioned complications.

In December, Hanson, 72, a famed author, scholar and conservative commentator, announced he would have a significant procedure after an alarming biopsy. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice shared an update about Hanson's recovery earlier this month, but Hanson's latest note offered additional insight into his surgery.

Hanson said that while his initial surgery went well, an "arterial bleed of unknown origins developed" while he was in the recovery room, which required an additional surgery. He considered himself "very lucky" that his medical team was able to locate the hemorrhaging and stop it.

He also expressed deep gratitude to both the team at Stanford Medicine and fans wishing him a quick recovery.

"I want to thank all the wonderful people who have sent me wishes of rapid recovery and prayers in so many manifestations," Hanson said. "I cannot thank you enough given it gave me hope and encouragement these past two weeks as I read and reread you notes, cards, and postings.

"I am recovering well from the lung cancer surgery, but now mostly dealing with the after effects of the long time under anesthesia for the two procedures, blood loss, anemia, and some AFIB, which are all mostly manifested in fatigue and weakness. But I hope to rebuild and recover and return to work in time, especially given the frantic news cycle of the last month."

He added that lymph nodes and peripheral samples around the tumor proved negative for malignancy and a preoperative full-body scan "did not show metastasis." He plans to prepare for possible chemotherapy after further recovery to prevent a recurrence in the area.

"I can’t thank all of you enough for your kindness. It stunned me and I will do my best to recover and see you all again on podcasts and other venues," Hanson closed.

Hanson has penned countless articles and books, including The New York Times bestseller "The Case for Trump." Hanson has also penned opinion pieces for Fox News Digital , including "When liberals play confederates. Portland's revolt against America," "Trump and Musk need to reconcile for the sake of America’s future" and "Key questions about the Signal psychodrama."

Fowler will host "Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words" until the show’s namesake is healthy enough to return.

